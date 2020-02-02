ISL 2019-20: FC Goa part ways with head coach Sergio Lobera and assistants Jesus Tato, Manuel Sayabera

Margao: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera and his assistants, Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera.

FC Goa today has mutually parted ways with coach Sergio Lobera, Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera. The club thanks Sergio and his assistants for their services. Club Statment: https://t.co/ngzbiAUjad pic.twitter.com/G4i3QK0y1g — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 1, 2020

The club thanked Lobera and his coaching team for their service over the last two and a half seasons and wished them well for the future.

FC Goa won the Super Cup last year under his guidance and finished runners-up in the Indian Super League.

Club president Akshay Tandon said, "I wish to thank Sergio and his team on behalf of everyone involved at the club for the work they've put in over the past few seasons. Our objectives when Sergio came in was to instill a style of football and build a platform on which we would move forward as a club and we managed to achieve that consistently."

