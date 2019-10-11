You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhteri says his role has only got underlined more emphatically after six years at club

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 11, 2019 21:21:20 IST

  • Chhetri has been the star performer for his side since it joined the Indian Super League (ISL) two seasons ago.

  • Bengaluru have won at least one trophy every season and have laid their hands on every domestic trophy they have fought for.

  • No team has successfully defended the title. ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed twice and Chhteri is determined to change the trend.

Bengaluru: Charismatic striker Sunil Chhteri says his role of leading by example has only got underlined more emphatically with the Bengaluru FC, which is gearing up to defend its ISL title from 21 October.

"When I signed with the club in 2013, I came with the responsibility of leading by example and bringing everything I have to the table in a bid to help the club win trophies. Six years on, nothing has changed. If anything, that role has only been underlined more emphatically," said Chhetri.

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FCs Sunil Chhteri says his role has only got underlined more emphatically after six years at club

Sunil Chhetri. Image Credit: ISL

Chhetri has been the star performer for his side since it joined the Indian Super League (ISL) two seasons ago.

Bengaluru have won at least one trophy every season and have laid their hands on every domestic trophy they have fought for.

No team has successfully defended the title. ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed twice and Chhteri is determined to change the trend.

"We want to win every competition we are a part of. There's the ISL title to defend, and we know it's only going to be tougher this season. Importantly, we are back in Asian competition and we've shown on more than one occasion that we can compete and do well. We would like to keep giving a good account of ourselves there and challenge for the title," said Chhetri.

Bengaluru have a formidable side this season with the addition of India international Ashique Kuruniyan, former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish striker Manuel Onwu.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 21:21:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores