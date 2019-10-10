ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC to continue playing home games at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru FC will continue to play their home games at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in the city, the club confirmed on Thursday. "We can confirm that Bengaluru FC will be playing its home games for the 2019-20 season out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen. Our endeavour, as always, will be to keep the flag of the state flying high in the field of sport and beyond," they said in a brief statement.

Last week, the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES) affiliated to the Government of Karnataka had issued a letter of consent to the Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions.

Owners JSW had reportedly requested access to the stadium, built for athletics, for close to 30 days of the forthcoming season and will have to pay an amount of Rs. 78 lakhs plus other fees.

Bengaluru FC are scheduled to play their first home game on 21 October against NorthEast United but it remains to be seen if the pitch and facilities are ready in time. The Balewadi stadium in Pune is listed as the backup option in documents made available to AFC and AIFF.

The venue has been a contentious one between the club, DYES and Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) for over two years. Athletes allege that football activities had hampered their training, as they cannot use the synthetic track and the football pitch. The playing surface is barred from being used during the football season. A day before the match-day, two lanes of the track are occupied by broadcast equipment and wires.

Bengaluru FC have played their last four football seasons at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will continue to do so when the season begins on 20 October.