ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto takes to Twitter to address Chennaiyin FC fans' controversial banner

In a series of tweets on Monday, Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto on Monday revealed that he had been offended and deeply hurt after witnessing a banner from his former club Chennaiyin FC’s fans which controversially portrayed him as a snake.

Chennaiyin suffered a 3-0 loss to the defending champions in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, a match in which a group of fans had displayed a controversial banner which said, ‘Snake into the team of Dolphins, unreal combo’, with the ‘Dolphins’ referring to Bengaluru FC.

The Brazilian footballer took to Twitter to elaborate on what exactly happened.

But, once again, I was quiet. My brother Mailson and I decided that we would remain quiet, despite having to face all these things. But then last week a fan from my last club told me that they were planning to travel to the game with a bad banner for me. — Raphael Augusto Santos (@Raphael_A12) November 11, 2019

In a later tweet, he also stated that when his Bengaluru teammates showed him the banner, they could not believe it, although by his own admission, Augusto was not particularly surprised.

The win on Sunday was their first this season after three consecutive draws. They next play Kerala Blasters at home on 23 November following the international break.