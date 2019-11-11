Associate Partner

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto takes to Twitter to address Chennaiyin FC fans' controversial banner

Nov 11, 2019

  • Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto on Monday revealed that he had been offended and deeply hurt after witnessing a banner from his former club Chennaiyin FCÃ¢ï¿½ï¿½s fans which controversially portrays him as a snake.

  • Chennaiyin suffered a 3-0 loss to the defending champions in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

  • The Brazilian footballer took to Twitter to elaborate on what exactly happened.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto on Monday revealed that he had been offended and deeply hurt after witnessing a banner from his former club Chennaiyin FC’s fans which controversially portrayed him as a snake.

Chennaiyin suffered a 3-0 loss to the defending champions in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, a match in which a group of fans had displayed a controversial banner which said, ‘Snake into the team of Dolphins, unreal combo’, with the ‘Dolphins’ referring to Bengaluru FC.

The Brazilian footballer took to Twitter to elaborate on what exactly happened.

In a later tweet, he also stated that when his Bengaluru teammates showed him the banner, they could not believe it, although by his own admission, Augusto was not particularly surprised.

Image courtesy: ISL media

The win on Sunday was their first this season after three consecutive draws. They next play Kerala Blasters at home on 23 November following the international break.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 17:13:07 IST

