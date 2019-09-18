You are here:
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC enlist Pune's Balewadi Stadium as new 'home ground' for upcoming season

Sports FP Sports Sep 18, 2019 22:36:33 IST

  • Bengaluru FC have enlisted Balewadi Stadium in Pune as venue for its home games for coming season.

  • The club, however, is still working towards an amicable solution to help it host games at Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

  • India defender Sandesh Jhinghan said that the move will be a big loss for Indian football.

Defending Indian Super League champions' Bengaluru FC on Wednesday enlisted the Balewadi Stadium in Pune as their new home ground for the upcoming season, thereby potentially completing a move from the Sree Kanteera Stadium in the Garden City.

"UPDATE: In a bid to adhere to the AIFF Club Licensing deadline, Bengaluru FC has enlisted the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune as the venue for its home games for the coming season," the 2018 Super Cup champions tweeted.

"However, the club is working closely with all stakeholders involved to find an amicable solution, and ensure that Bengaluru FC plays its home games out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium," the club added in another tweet.

Bengaluru, who are taking part in the AFC Cup, were asked to submit certain licencing documents pertaining to the stadium to the AIFF and AFC by 15 September.

They have been playing their home games at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru since the 2014-15 season, when they were playing in the I-League. Back in 2017, some athletes training at the Kanteerava Stadium had claimed that the club's footballing activities had affected their training schedule, following which Karnataka High Court ordered an inquiry into the matter, allowing Bengaluru to use the stadium. However, since the deadline for this was 14 October, the Blues were persuaded to find another alternative.

India defender Sandesh Jhinghan said that it will be a 'big loss' for Indian football.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament and General Secretary for BJP youth wing, Karnataka, also stressed the need for Bengaluru to continue Kanteerava Stadium as their home ground.

Bengaluru begin their upcoming ISL campaign against Northeast United on 21 October.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 22:36:33 IST

