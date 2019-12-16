ISL 2019-20: 'As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati', says BFC official ahead of NorthEast United tie

Guwahati: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule on Tuesday with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on 12 October because of curfew.

NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

But as per team sources, Tuesday's match is very much on course.

"As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore," a BFC official told PTI.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on 11 December night.

Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

