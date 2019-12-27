ISL 2019-20: Aridane Santana's first-half brace sees Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC in first home match

Aridane Santana's twin strikes ensured a 2-1 victory for Odisha FC over Jamshedpur FC in their first home match of the Indian Super League on Friday.

Santana's (28', 45') first-half brace got Odisha full points even as Aitor Monroy's (38') spot-kick conversion went in vain for the visitors, who are now winless in their last five games.

The three points allowed Odisha to climb to the sixth spot on the table, with 12 points from 10 matches. Jamshedpur remain fourth, with 13 points.

Odisha were able to bypass the press after the visitors' early onslaught and used their width to good effect.

The hosts broke the deadlock before the half an hour mark. Santana and Nandhakumar conjured a move with the Spaniard slotting home past veteran keeper Subrata Paul.

Jamshedpur attacked in numbers and levelled the scoreline before the break. Narayan Das' clumsy challenge on Sumeet Passi inside the box was punished by the referee and Monroy stepped up to place the ball into the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, the hosts went ahead again in spectacular fashion. Nandhakumar crossed into the box from the left for Aridane, who struck a brilliant volley into the top corner to make it 2-1.

