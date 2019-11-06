ISL 2019-20: AIFF serves show cause notices to FC Goa and players Seiminlen Doungel, Hugo Boumous

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has served show cause notices to FC Goa, and their players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous, and club's masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during their Indian Super League (ISL) match against NorthEast United FC on 1st November 2019 at Guwahati.

The disciplinary committee has asked the two players and the team masseur to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. FC Goa has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control their substitute players and officials from entering the field of play without permission and participating in the red card incident.

The club and their players, and support staff have been given deadline till 9th November to respond.

Meanwhile, Seiminlen Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving direct red card for the incident, missing out on selection for FC Goa’s game against Mumbai City FC on 7th November at Mumbai Football Arena.

