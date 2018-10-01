ISL 2018-19: Would've been good if Tim Cahill could play against us, says Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa ahead of season opener

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC heaved a sigh of relief as Jamshedpur's best bet, former Australian World Cup striker Tim Cahill, and senior goal-keeper Subrata Paul won't feature in Tuesday's clash due to suspension.

Jamshedpur FC will take the field without the prolific goal-scorer Cahill, who was suspended for three matches after video evidence showed him elbowing Ryan Fredericks while playing for Millwall against Fulham. He sat out Millwall’s next two matches and will have to miss his new franchise's opening game in new season.

However, Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa wants Cahill to face his side on Tuesday.

"It would be good if he (Tim Cahill) can play. I am not that kind of coach who looks at a player's absence. It is more important to work at my house – my house means my players – and look at what we can do in the game," Costa said.

The former CFR Cluj manager faces his first test in India against a well-oiled Jamshedpur FC side at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, Costa said that he does not have much information on Jamshedpur, but remains confident that his side has the quality to put up a good show.

"To be honest since this is the first game I do not have a lot of information (on Jamshedpur). I don't want to expect, as they have changed coach and also the players. He has a lot of experience. I am not the kind of coach who cannot play without information. The most important thing for me is to know my players well and to see what we can do on the filed and I am sure we will do very well," he said.

Costa was also left surprised by the quality of football in India despite having zero access to the Indian Super League in Portugal.

"Unfortunately in my country, in Portugal, we don't have access to this league but when I started speaking to Mumbai City FC, I could see some surprises and it was a positive surprise. The football we play is good quality, the ambiance we have around is special too," the former FC Porto defender concludes.