ISL 2018-19: Spectacular Subrata Paul performance helps resolute Jamshedpur FC to goalless draw against FC Goa

Margao: Subrata Paul's fine performance under the bar helped Jamshedpur FC salvage a goalless draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Monday.

The draw takes FC Goa's tally to 21 points and they remain fourth after 12 matches while Jamshedpur FC are fifth with 20 points from 13 games.

The first half saw an even contest but it was FC Goa who dominated the second half. The home side created ample chances to score but it was the rival keeper who made a couple of smart saves to deny them the full points.

Both the sides needed a win from this tie but lacked the creativity to break the defence, as play was confined to the midfield in the major part of the first half.

FC Goa had a couple of close chances early on but a Jackichand cross from the right went begging as there was no one to connect.

Minutes later, Eduardo Bedia attempted a header from a cross by Brandon Fernandes but it went straight to the rival keeper.

Jamshedpur FC, who had beaten Gaurs 4-1 at home, too found difficult to break the rival defence. Farukh Choudhary, who troubled the Goan defence, forced keeper Mohammad Nawaz to make a diving save from a long ranger.

The Gaurs showed lot of urgency after the break as they piled on early pressure and had a couple of close chances but Jackichand could not get his chip on target off a Coro pass.

Coro, who is in the race for the golden boot, was kept on a tight leash by the rival strong defence. He had a chance to score but was late to connect Brandon Fernandes' cross from the right.

Jamshedpur, who were pushed into their own half, relied on counter moves and had two chances midway in the second half but squandered them.

Frustrated after not finding the elusive goal, Goa made three quick changes, bringing in debutant Zaid Krouch, Ahmed Jahouh and Manvir Singh in place of Hugo Boumous, Eduardo Bedia and Jackichand Singh.

Zaid nearly succeeded in finding the net but his attempt from close failed to beat alert rival keeper Subrata Paul.

Coro, who was not given liberty to move around inside the box, twice made his way but was denied Paul.

Paul once again came to his side's rescue in the dying minutes as he dived to his left to clear Brandon Fernandes' low shot.

