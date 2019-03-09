ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Football Match: Goa lead thanks to Mourtada Fall header

ISL Semi-final preview: Having suffered two defeats against FC Goa in the league stage, Mumbai City FC would be thirsting for revenge when the two outfits clash in the first-leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday.
FC Goa had blanked Mumbai 5-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa in October, after which the Jorge Costa-coached Mumbai were unbeaten in nine games. But again it was FC Goa who had snapped their unbeaten run when they defeated them 2-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in February.
So when Mumbai take the field with the stakes higher, revenge will also be on their mind, but the hosts know well that they cannot afford to take the visitors lightly.
For the hosts, Modou Sougou has been the star performer having pumped in 12 goals so far. And a lot will depend on how the Senegalese fares in this key contest. He, along with Arnold Issoko of Congo who has six assists to his credit, form a lethal pair.
With a forward like Brazilian Rafael Bastos and an array of mid-fielders including Sougou, Paulo Machado and Matias Mirabaje to bank on, Mumbai have a strong outfit.
With Romanian Lucian Goian and Subhasish Bose to man it, Mumbai also have a strong defence although it was breached rather easily previously on both the occasions by Goa. This is an area they would like to tighten up.
The role of experienced custodian Amrinder Singh would also be crucial and he would be hoping to maintain a clean sheet. Amrinder has been quite impressive in the tournament having 55 saves to his name.
Goa have a lethal weapon in the form of Ferran Corominas, who is the leading goal-scorer in the league, having slotted in 15 goals.
If he is allowed to play as he wants, the Mumbai defence will have a harrowing time.
Apart from Corominas, Goa's hopes will also be pinned on the performance of Spaniard Edu Bedia, who plays as central mid-fielder and has seven goals to his name. Along with Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Zaid Krouch are other mid-fielders for Goa.
The Goa defenders and custodian Laxmikant Kattimani also will have to be on their toes against the Mumbai attack with home crowd behind it.
20:29 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 2 FC Goa (HT)
A frenetic half of football ends in disappointment for Mumbai City, with their equaliser being disallowed. The Islanders have been the marginally better side, but have struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances for themselves. FC Goa, on the other hand, are halfway through what could be one of the best smash-and-grab victories of the ISL season!
A half-time rollicking from Jorge Costa awaits the Mumbai City squad in the dressing room, with the Portuguese manager looking quite annoyed with proceedings.
20:24 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 2 FC Goa
Modou Sougou gets the ball into the FC Goa goal! The chance comes the way of Sougou thanks to butter-fingered Naveen Kumar, who spills a relatively tame shot from Rafael Bastos.
Luckily for the Goa goalkeeper, an eagle-eyed linesman was on hand to save his blushes by spotting an offside to deny an equaliser to Mumbai.
20:19 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 2 FC Goa
Arnold Issoko wins a free-kick on the very edge of the penalty area, which is smashed into the wall at full force by Paulo Machado. The rebound is picked up by a Mumbai player, who launches it back into the six-yard box, where it falls at the feet of Subasish Bose. The left-back swivels and fires a shot at Naveen Kumar, who pulls off the save of the season!
20:13 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 2 FC Goa
The visitors go ahead thanks to an inventive header from Mourtada Fall and some atrocious defending from Mumbai City!
Edu Bedia whips in a delectable corner, which zips across the face of goal and is headed in by a stooping Mourtada Fall. Mumbai's defenders will be kicking themselves, and rightfully so!
20:04 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 1 FC Goa
Jackichand Singh latches on to a rebound to score against his former side!
Ferran Corrominas gets a bit of space for the first time tonight, and unleashes a ferocious shot from distance. Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh palms the ball back into the path of a lurking Jackichand Singh, who had the easiest of finishes.
19:59 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 0 FC Goa
Joyner Lourenco enters the referee's books thanks to an NFL-esque shove on an unsuspecting Jackichand Singh. He's going to have to be on his best behaviour for the rest of the match.
19:55 (IST)
Mumbai City 1 - 0 FC Goa
Mumbai City take the lead through Rafael Bastos! The chief architect of the goal was Mumbai's Arnold Issoko, who has been giving FC Goa's backline a chastening lesson in how to defend.
The Congolese winger raced past a couple of defenders on the right flank, before cutting back with a Cruyff turn and pinging in a ball to the far post with the outside of his foot, which Bastos buried in the net from close range.
19:51 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
Rafael Bastos incurs the wrath of the referee for his whinging. The Brazilian sprints 20 yards to remonstrate with the referee after Mumbai City aren't allowed to take a free kick quickly. He's awarded a yellow card for his efforts.
19:47 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
FC Goa call for a penalty after a cross from Mandar Rao Dessai is blocked by an airborne Lucian Goian, whose hand brushes against the ball. The referee doesn't see the handball, much to the relief of Mumbai City fans. Thank god the ISL doesn't have VAR yet, eh?
19:43 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
Chance for FC Goa!
19:42 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
Brandon Fernandes takes a blow in the crown jewels
Goa's Fernandes attempts to get out of the way of a Mumbai player but ends up inflicting a great deal of hurt on himself. That looked like a painful one.
19:39 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
Mumbai City FC get their first shot on target!
Arnold Issoko finds himself in a pocket of space 25 yards out and thwacks a speculative shot towards the FC Goa foal. The ball bounces before reaching goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who palms it away awkwardly.
19:36 (IST)
Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa
And we're underway!
The first leg of the semi-final begins with a spell of possession for visitors Goa, who are getting a feel for the ball. Mumbai are having none of it, approaching the game with a slightly overzealous level of physicality.
19:22 (IST)
And here's how FC Goa's 2018-19 campaign unfolded
19:16 (IST)
Here's how Mumbai City FC's season has been so far
19:10 (IST)
Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run in the ISL was book-ended by defeats to Goa
On 24 October, 2018, a ruthless performance from FC Goa handed Mumbai City FC what turned out to be their heaviest loss of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season. After some soul searching and tactical changes, Mumbai embarked on a nine-match unbeaten run which effectively sealed their playoff berth.
Click here to read Dilip Unnikrishnan's preview of tonight's match.
19:04 (IST)
Firstpost's very own Dilip Unnikrishnan gives us a taste of what the atmosphere is like inside the Mumbai Football Arena
18:59 (IST)
Here's how the visitors line up
18:59 (IST)
Here is the home side's starting XI!
18:42 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the ISL play-offs!
In today's match-up, Mumbai City FC play host to FC Goa in the Mumbai Football Arena. FC Goa defeated Mumbai City twice in the league stage. The first was a 5-0 hammering at Goa and then a convincing 2-0 victory in Mumbai.
But even though Goa has been the better-equipped team with a 7-0 aggregate, Mumbai will hope for better results when both start with a clean slate in the knockout stage of the league