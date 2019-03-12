ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Match: Raphael Bastos scores to give Mumbai early hope

Mumbai City FC are hoping for a miracle to overturn a four-goal deficit as they take on FC Goa in their second leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Tuesday.
Mumbai were hammered 5-1 at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, coach Jorge Costa is left hoping for an unlikely miracle. No team has ever overcome such a deficit in Indian football and Costa knows his chances of creating a massive upset is almost impossible.
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. I have seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Costa.
Mumbai were in the game till the first half an hour when they took the lead. Even at 1-2 down in the first half, they seemed to have a chance until Goa turned on the magic in the second half.
When Mumbai visited Fatorda during the league stage, they were hammered 5-0. After the first leg, Goa have now scored 12 goals against the Islanders in three matches and 24 goals overall since the start of the Hero ISL, compared to Mumbai's nine. But despite all that has happened in the past, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera is not taking this game lightly.
"I approach this game out of respect because we are facing a great team. I don't see ourselves in the final yet. If we think we are (in the final), it's a mistake by us. So, we must be at our 100 per cent," said Lobera.
While Mourtada Fall restricted Modou Sougou's runs in behind, Paulo Machado struggled to dominate the midfield against Ahmed Jahouh who was at his best. Arnold Issoko, on the other hand, was a bright spark down the right wing but Mumbai's poor finishing meant whatever chances he created went begging.
With 16 goals and 7 assists, Corominas remains Goa's most dangerous player. On the other side is Sougou who has 12 goals to his name but Costa will demand the best from his key striker after he struggled to make an impact in the first leg.
Mumbai will not only have to prevent Goa from scoring but also keep converting chances at the other end.
With inputs from PTI.
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai take an early lead through Rafael Bastos with six minutes on the clock. They only need four more of those against a side which has conceded only seven goals at home this season
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. To be honest, yes, we have a small chance to change this result. If you want me to say that I'm (Mumbai City FC) here to attack and score six-to-seven goals to change the result, I will try to do this. I have been in football for 30 years and seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Mumbai coach Jorge Costa in the pre-match press conference.
Ahmed Jahouh is not having the best of games, is he. The Moroccan has given the ball away time and again in his own half.
The two battles that Mumbai need to win in attack are the ones between Modou Sougou and Mourtada Fall and between Arnold Issoko and Mandar Rao Dessai. Arnold winning his battle but Fall has done well to contain Sougou
Jackichand Singh is incorrectly adjudged to be offside, but the Indian misses the goal anyway. FC Goa are growing into the game after Mumbai City's early suckerpunch. It's an incredibly open game at the moment, with both teams trading parry and riposte with great speed.
The importance of a strong start has clearly been drilled into each and every Mumbai City player by Jorge Costa. They're showing great spirit to engineer chance after chance, and if they score another goal soon, things might not look so impossible.
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai take an early lead through Rafael Bastos with six minutes on the clock. They only need four more of those against a side which has conceded only seven goals at home this season
Mumbai City begin this game on the backfoot, giving away a free kick on the edge of the box. Luckily, it doesn't amount to much.
It's a little too early in the match to say that they need to go for broke, but then again, they are trailing by four goals.
Why did Jorge Costa decide to drop left-back Subhasish Bose?
Subhasish was at fault for three of Goa's five goals in the first leg and is rightly dropped from the starting XI. However, his absence from the bench is a bit harsh. He has been one of Mumbai's best performers this season. Milan Singh in place of Sehnaj Singh offers more mobility in midfield. With the exception of Edu Bedia, Sergio Lobera has named a full-strength team. He is not taking any chances but it would come back to haunt him if any of his star players get injured before the final against Bengaluru.
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. To be honest, yes, we have a small chance to change this result. If you want me to say that I'm (Mumbai City FC) here to attack and score six-to-seven goals to change the result, I will try to do this. I have been in football for 30 years and seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Mumbai coach Jorge Costa in the pre-match press conference.
Read more of Dilip Unnikrishnan's preview of the match here.
Mumbai are prepared to do the hard work required to overturn FC Goa's lead
Here's the visitors' starting XI!
Here's how the hosts line up!
