ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football Match: NorthEast striker Bartholomew Ogbeche benched

ISL Semi-final preview: A titanic contest is on the cards as table-toppers Bengaluru FC look to overturn a one-goal deficit against a depleted NorthEast United FC in the decisive second leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Monday.
Bengaluru have fought and won many battles at home but the biggest one awaits them at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. With the first leg in Guwahati having ended in a 2-1 win for the Highlanders, a 1-0 victory will be enough to send the Blues through to the final because of the away goal rule.
On the other hand, a draw will favour NorthEast. A 2-1 result for the home team will send the fixture to extra time, while NorthEast scoring more than a goal will need Bengaluru to triumph by two goals or more to secure a spot in the final.
The defeat against NorthEast United meant the Blue's poor run of late has continued with their last five fixtures yielding just the single victory and three defeats.
"We're ready for a big game. We're in a good mood and we have the feeling that here in Kanteerava in front of the supporters, we can give them one of the nights that we will remember through the years," said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.
Bengaluru will be buoyed by the crucial away goal scored by Xisco Hernandez at Guwahati as they look to enter the final for a second year in a row. The Bengaluru coach will look towards his main men, Miku and Sunil Chhetri, to step up at home as the Blues look to overturn a one-goal deficit.
For NorthEast United, coach Eelco Schattorie will need to stretch his resources to the hilt after a fine victory which came at a cost.
Having made it to the play-offs for the first time in their history, NorthEast will have to make do without the services of their star forward Bartholomew Ogbeche in Bengaluru.
The Nigerian forward picked up a hamstring injury in the first-leg and he will be a big miss for the visitors on Sunday.
The visitors are also sweating on the fitness of their midfielder Rowllin Borges who was replaced in the second-half at Guwahati due to an injury.
With Ogbeche out, NorthEast will look towards Federico Gallego for inspiration with the industrious Uruguayan playmaker being one of the driving forces behind the side's march to the play-offs.
Gallego's partnership with his compatriot Juan Mascia up top will be crucial to the visitors' chances with the latter likely to start in Ogbeche's absence after his late winner from the penalty spot in Guwahati.
"I know exactly how Bengaluru FC play and they know how we play. Last game, first half we completely dominated. We lost two key players. Second half was way more difficult. But it had to with the changes we did in the team. But coming here we know that this is a game that is all or nothing. We will be trying to reach the final," said Schattorie.
Both coaches know this is the decisive clash. Both will be without their deputies after they were suspended for their role in the fracas that followed the first-leg clash at Guwahati.
Both know there is just too much at stake now.
For the full Indian Super League schedule, click here
For all the results from this Indian Super League season, click here
For the Indian Super League points table, click here
With inputs from PTI.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 20:00:39 IST
Highlights
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Bengaluru are able to use the wide spaces in the game quite well, something they struggled to in the last game. Good movement from the forward line. NorthEast are struggling to cope with it. Lucky to be still level on the night
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Well, Miku proved me wrong almost instantly. Just seconds after his earlier miss, he outdoes himself to miss a gaping goal from point-blank range. He's forgotten his shooting boots at home tonight. Is it NorthEast United's evening? Just as I type they have a set-piece to launch the ball in the Bengaluru box
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
NorthEast out of their early shell and are causing few problems with their pace and sharp movements. This is not going to go all Bengaluru's way today. So far the only shot on target in the game has gone the visitors' way
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Juan Cruz Mascia gets a shot on target! Dimas Delgado is caught unawares in possession, and Federico Gallego finds himself with acres of space to run into. He puts Mascia through, who fires straight at Gurpreet from the tightest of angles.
TEAM NEWS!
Xisco, Berrera and Dimas all start for Bengaluru. Centre-back Serran drops to the bench. Rahul Bheke will shift to a centre-back role, with Harmanjyot Khabra moving to a right back role. Rest remains the same for Bengaluru with Xisco set to play in the No 10 position.
For NorthEast, Ogbeche has only made the bench, while Rowlin Borges is out altogether. Juan Mascia starts up front for the Highlanders while Lalrempuia Fanai comes in for Borges. Interesting to see how they shape up.
Nothing gets tougher than semi-final second legs, especially if the tie is perfectly balanced
NorthEast United enter the lion’s den at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with a 2-1 lead over hosts Bengaluru FC, but that Xisco Hernandez away goal along with injuries to key NorthEast United personnel has the semi-final tie tantalizingly poised ahead of the second leg on Monday. Click here to read more of Kaushal Shukla's preview of the match!
No Bartholomew Ogbeche in NorthEast United's starting XI?
Here's how the hosts Bengaluru line up!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the ISL play-offs!
Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United at the Sree Kanteerava in a must-win fixture for Carles Cuadrat and co. NorthEast currently enjoy a slender lead, owing to their first leg 2-1 victory, with this match poised to be a real humdinger! Stay tuned as we count down to the match!
20:00 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Bengaluru are able to use the wide spaces in the game quite well, something they struggled to in the last game. Good movement from the forward line. NorthEast are struggling to cope with it. Lucky to be still level on the night
19:59 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Well, Miku proved me wrong almost instantly. Just seconds after his earlier miss, he outdoes himself to miss a gaping goal from point-blank range. He's forgotten his shooting boots at home tonight. Is it NorthEast United's evening? Just as I type they have a set-piece to launch the ball in the Bengaluru box
19:56 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Oh my word! Nishu Kumar puts in a sumptuous cross, which finds the head of an unmarked Miku. Unfortunately, he's unable to direct the ball goalward, and is earns himself a nomination for 'Miss of the season 2k19.'
19:54 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
NorthEast out of their early shell and are causing few problems with their pace and sharp movements. This is not going to go all Bengaluru's way today. So far the only shot on target in the game has gone the visitors' way
19:53 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Sunil Chhetri gives away a foul after bundling into Redeem Tlang. The Bengaluru skipper proceeds to have a stern word with teammate Nishu Kumar, who failed to put any pressure on Tlang. Gallego puts in a ball with some lovely whip on it, but can only find Miku, who gets it to safety.
19:49 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
19:41 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Juan Cruz Mascia gets a shot on target! Dimas Delgado is caught unawares in possession, and Federico Gallego finds himself with acres of space to run into. He puts Mascia through, who fires straight at Gurpreet from the tightest of angles.
19:38 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
19:36 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Half-chance for Bengaluru FC! Nishu Kumar slips in an excellent ball down the channels for Sunil Chhetri, who races onto it and fires in a cross. No one there to meet it though!
19:34 (IST)
Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC (Aggregate 1-2)
Early shape:
NEUFC with a 4-5-1 without the ball. BFC looking to stretch the opponent with a 4-2-4 in possession. Let's see how the teams settle into the match
19:25 (IST)
Injury news!
19:19 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
Xisco, Berrera and Dimas all start for Bengaluru. Centre-back Serran drops to the bench. Rahul Bheke will shift to a centre-back role, with Harmanjyot Khabra moving to a right back role. Rest remains the same for Bengaluru with Xisco set to play in the No 10 position.
For NorthEast, Ogbeche has only made the bench, while Rowlin Borges is out altogether. Juan Mascia starts up front for the Highlanders while Lalrempuia Fanai comes in for Borges. Interesting to see how they shape up.
19:18 (IST)
Bengaluru FC fans know how to set the mood!
19:05 (IST)
Nothing gets tougher than semi-final second legs, especially if the tie is perfectly balanced
NorthEast United enter the lion’s den at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with a 2-1 lead over hosts Bengaluru FC, but that Xisco Hernandez away goal along with injuries to key NorthEast United personnel has the semi-final tie tantalizingly poised ahead of the second leg on Monday. Click here to read more of Kaushal Shukla's preview of the match!
19:00 (IST)
No Bartholomew Ogbeche in NorthEast United's starting XI?
18:50 (IST)
Here's how the hosts Bengaluru line up!
18:48 (IST)
Firstpost's very own Kaushal Shukla gives us his take on the match from the Sree Kanteerava stadium
18:38 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the ISL play-offs!
Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United at the Sree Kanteerava in a must-win fixture for Carles Cuadrat and co. NorthEast currently enjoy a slender lead, owing to their first leg 2-1 victory, with this match poised to be a real humdinger! Stay tuned as we count down to the match!