ISL 2018-19 Semi Final Highlights, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Match: Goa knock-out Mumbai to enter final

Mumbai City FC are hoping for a miracle to overturn a four-goal deficit as they take on FC Goa in their second leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Mumbai were hammered 5-1 at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, coach Jorge Costa is left hoping for an unlikely miracle. No team has ever overcome such a deficit in Indian football and Costa knows his chances of creating a massive upset is almost impossible.

"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. I have seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Costa.

Mumbai were in the game till the first half an hour when they took the lead. Even at 1-2 down in the first half, they seemed to have a chance until Goa turned on the magic in the second half.

When Mumbai visited Fatorda during the league stage, they were hammered 5-0. After the first leg, Goa have now scored 12 goals against the Islanders in three matches and 24 goals overall since the start of the Hero ISL, compared to Mumbai's nine. But despite all that has happened in the past, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera is not taking this game lightly.

"I approach this game out of respect because we are facing a great team. I don't see ourselves in the final yet. If we think we are (in the final), it's a mistake by us. So, we must be at our 100 per cent," said Lobera.

While Mourtada Fall restricted Modou Sougou's runs in behind, Paulo Machado struggled to dominate the midfield against Ahmed Jahouh who was at his best. Arnold Issoko, on the other hand, was a bright spark down the right wing but Mumbai's poor finishing meant whatever chances he created went begging.

With 16 goals and 7 assists, Corominas remains Goa's most dangerous player. On the other side is Sougou who has 12 goals to his name but Costa will demand the best from his key striker after he struggled to make an impact in the first leg.

Mumbai will not only have to prevent Goa from scoring but also keep converting chances at the other end.

With inputs from PTI.

