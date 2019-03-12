ISL 2018-19 Semi Final Highlights, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Match: Goa knock-out Mumbai to enter final

Mumbai City FC are hoping for a miracle to overturn a four-goal deficit as they take on FC Goa in their second leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Tuesday.
Mumbai were hammered 5-1 at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, coach Jorge Costa is left hoping for an unlikely miracle. No team has ever overcome such a deficit in Indian football and Costa knows his chances of creating a massive upset is almost impossible.
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. I have seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Costa.
Mumbai were in the game till the first half an hour when they took the lead. Even at 1-2 down in the first half, they seemed to have a chance until Goa turned on the magic in the second half.
When Mumbai visited Fatorda during the league stage, they were hammered 5-0. After the first leg, Goa have now scored 12 goals against the Islanders in three matches and 24 goals overall since the start of the Hero ISL, compared to Mumbai's nine. But despite all that has happened in the past, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera is not taking this game lightly.
"I approach this game out of respect because we are facing a great team. I don't see ourselves in the final yet. If we think we are (in the final), it's a mistake by us. So, we must be at our 100 per cent," said Lobera.
While Mourtada Fall restricted Modou Sougou's runs in behind, Paulo Machado struggled to dominate the midfield against Ahmed Jahouh who was at his best. Arnold Issoko, on the other hand, was a bright spark down the right wing but Mumbai's poor finishing meant whatever chances he created went begging.
With 16 goals and 7 assists, Corominas remains Goa's most dangerous player. On the other side is Sougou who has 12 goals to his name but Costa will demand the best from his key striker after he struggled to make an impact in the first leg.
Mumbai will not only have to prevent Goa from scoring but also keep converting chances at the other end.
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 21:31:19 IST
FT FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
As the clock winds down on the second semi-final, the home side breaks into a Mexican wave which they plan on sustaining for the duration of the five minutes of added time. This is fan culture at its best. The whistle is greeted by a roar from the home fans. They are through to the final, where they will face Bengaluru FC!
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Things are getting heated here. Sougou brings down Bedia from behind and ends up tripping and falling over the prone Goa player. Sougou is quick to get up ana apologise to Bedia but the Spaniard is not happy with Sougou's challenge. Machado comes in and shoves Bedia away even as the referee is trying to calm the Spaniard down. No cards shown
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Arnold goes down after Edu Bedia shoves him in the back. Muted protest from Costa on the touchline. Guessing he's resigned to the fact that the refereeing decisions won't get any better. HE does still get a rather stern warning from the irate ref.
To be fair to the ref, Arnold kinda went down quite easily there.
HT FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
HT and Jorge Costa goes straight to the AIFF officials on the touchline to complain about something. Given that he was not very happy about the refereeing in the first leg, we can assume that his complaints are of the same nature.
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Early substitution for Goa and it is Ahmed Jahouh who is coming off to be replaced by Edu Bedia. We don't know if he's injured but he went straight down the tunnel.
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai take an early lead through Rafael Bastos with six minutes on the clock. They only need four more of those against a side which has conceded only seven goals at home this season
FC Goa 0 - 0 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-1)
Mumbai City begin this game on the backfoot, giving away a free kick on the edge of the box. Luckily, it doesn't amount to much.
It's a little too early in the match to say that they need to go for broke, but then again, they are trailing by four goals.
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa is taking a measured approach to the match
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. To be honest, yes, we have a small chance to change this result. If you want me to say that I'm (Mumbai City FC) here to attack and score six-to-seven goals to change the result, I will try to do this. I have been in football for 30 years and seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Mumbai coach Jorge Costa in the pre-match press conference.
Read more of Dilip Unnikrishnan's preview of the match here.
Mumbai City FC have all but given up on their hopes of qualifying for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) final after a 1-5 hammering at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg against FC Goa, coach Jorge Costa is left hoping for an unlikely miracle.
21:30 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
FT FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
As the clock winds down on the second semi-final, the home side breaks into a Mexican wave which they plan on sustaining for the duration of the five minutes of added time. This is fan culture at its best. The whistle is greeted by a roar from the home fans. They are through to the final, where they will face Bengaluru FC!
21:15 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Matias Mirabaje tests Naveen Kumar with an excellent free-kick from 25 yards out! The FC Goa keeper does well to get down low and keep it out.
21:14 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
What a chance for Mumbai City! Mohammed Rafique wins back the ball and plays in a sumptuous cross to Modou Sougou, whose first-time finish arcs just wide of the far post!
21:04 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
A clash between Bastos and Naveen Kumar in the box and it is the Goa keeper who comes off worse. He rushed off his line to punch the ball away but he caught Bastos' foot to the elbow. No real injury there.
20:57 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Things are getting heated here. Sougou brings down Bedia from behind and ends up tripping and falling over the prone Goa player. Sougou is quick to get up ana apologise to Bedia but the Spaniard is not happy with Sougou's challenge. Machado comes in and shoves Bedia away even as the referee is trying to calm the Spaniard down. No cards shown
20:56 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Brandon Fernandes is taken off and is replaced by Manvir Singh.
20:53 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
A rare foray into the Goa half from Mumbai results in a corner. Lucian Goian rises highest but can't direct his header towards the goal. Just under 30 minutes left for the match to end. Mumbai can at least take a consolation win tonight.
20:51 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai City are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. FC Goa have been parked on the edge of the Mumbai penalty area for the past five minutes! Amrinder has been called into action, making a smart save from Jackichand's shot and Ferran Corominas hit the cross-bar from a couple of yards away.
20:42 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Arnold goes down after Edu Bedia shoves him in the back. Muted protest from Costa on the touchline. Guessing he's resigned to the fact that the refereeing decisions won't get any better. HE does still get a rather stern warning from the irate ref.
To be fair to the ref, Arnold kinda went down quite easily there.
20:41 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Great chance for Ferran Corominas! Mandar Rao Desai sends in a lovely cross, which rolls agonizingly wide of Coro's outstretched leg! Mumbai cannot afford to concede tonight
20:36 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Kick off and within seconds Edu Bedia is down on the centre circle. He took a knee to the back from Bastos and it doesn't look good for Goa. He's gingerly walking off the pitch. Goa would be hoping its's not serious
20:21 (IST)
HT FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
HT and Jorge Costa goes straight to the AIFF officials on the touchline to complain about something. Given that he was not very happy about the refereeing in the first leg, we can assume that his complaints are of the same nature.
20:21 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai affording a lot os time and space for Goa to play out from the back. Fall has all the time in the world to pick out a pass. Jorge Costa is gesturing wildly on the touchline to get his players to close down quickly.
20:13 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Early substitution for Goa and it is Ahmed Jahouh who is coming off to be replaced by Edu Bedia. We don't know if he's injured but he went straight down the tunnel.
20:11 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
The drive and intensity that Mumbai City showed in the early few minutes has slowly faded away, and they don't look as quick or inspired as they did. FC Goa, on the other hand, have been getting into some great positions.
20:06 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Ahmed Jahouh is not having the best of games, is he. The Moroccan has given the ball away time and again in his own half.
19:57 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
The two battles that Mumbai need to win in attack are the ones between Modou Sougou and Mourtada Fall and between Arnold Issoko and Mandar Rao Dessai. Arnold winning his battle but Fall has done well to contain Sougou
19:53 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Jackichand Singh is incorrectly adjudged to be offside, but the Indian misses the goal anyway. FC Goa are growing into the game after Mumbai City's early suckerpunch. It's an incredibly open game at the moment, with both teams trading parry and riposte with great speed.
19:45 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
The importance of a strong start has clearly been drilled into each and every Mumbai City player by Jorge Costa. They're showing great spirit to engineer chance after chance, and if they score another goal soon, things might not look so impossible.
19:40 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-2)
Mumbai take an early lead through Rafael Bastos with six minutes on the clock. They only need four more of those against a side which has conceded only seven goals at home this season
19:36 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 0 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-1)
19:35 (IST)
FC Goa 0 - 0 Mumbai City FC (Aggregate 5-1)
Mumbai City begin this game on the backfoot, giving away a free kick on the edge of the box. Luckily, it doesn't amount to much.
It's a little too early in the match to say that they need to go for broke, but then again, they are trailing by four goals.
19:24 (IST)
Why did Jorge Costa decide to drop left-back Subhasish Bose?
Subhasish was at fault for three of Goa's five goals in the first leg and is rightly dropped from the starting XI. However, his absence from the bench is a bit harsh. He has been one of Mumbai's best performers this season. Milan Singh in place of Sehnaj Singh offers more mobility in midfield. With the exception of Edu Bedia, Sergio Lobera has named a full-strength team. He is not taking any chances but it would come back to haunt him if any of his star players get injured before the final against Bengaluru.
19:11 (IST)
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa is taking a measured approach to the match
"In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. To be honest, yes, we have a small chance to change this result. If you want me to say that I'm (Mumbai City FC) here to attack and score six-to-seven goals to change the result, I will try to do this. I have been in football for 30 years and seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg," said Mumbai coach Jorge Costa in the pre-match press conference.
Read more of Dilip Unnikrishnan's preview of the match here.
18:53 (IST)
Mumbai are prepared to do the hard work required to overturn FC Goa's lead
18:46 (IST)
Here's the visitors' starting XI!
18:39 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
18:35 (IST)
Mumbai City FC have all but given up on their hopes of qualifying for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) final after a 1-5 hammering at home in the first leg semi-final. Now, as they prepare for the second leg against FC Goa, coach Jorge Costa is left hoping for an unlikely miracle.
