You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC sign former Sunderland, Udinese star Asamoah Gyan for upcoming season

Sports FP Sports Sep 19, 2019 15:46:38 IST

  • Ghanaian forward and former Sunderland player Asamoah Gyan has joined Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, the club announced on Thursday

  • The 33-year-old is a well-known name in football, having turned out for the likes of Ligue 1's Rennes, Serie A's Udinese and Sunderland in the Premier League

  • He has been equally prolific for Ghana, scoring 51 times in 107 appearances, and was named captain of the national team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, during which he became Africa's top goalscorer in the tournament

Ghanaian forward and former Sunderland player Asamoah Gyan has joined Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, the club announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is a well-known name in football, having turned out for the likes of Ligue 1's Rennes, Serie A's Udinese and Sunderland in the Premier League. A proven goalscorer, his club career has seen him score 212 goals in 409 appearances, with his best return coming during his stint at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, where he 123 goals over four seasons.

He has been equally prolific for Ghana, scoring 51 times in 107 appearances, and was named captain of the national team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, during which he became Africa's top goalscorer in the history of the tournament.

Gyan is the latest of a string of signings by NorthEast United, including Maximiliano Barreiro, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Kai Heerings.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 15:46:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores