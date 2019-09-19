ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC sign former Sunderland, Udinese star Asamoah Gyan for upcoming season

Ghanaian forward and former Sunderland player Asamoah Gyan has joined Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC, the club announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is a well-known name in football, having turned out for the likes of Ligue 1's Rennes, Serie A's Udinese and Sunderland in the Premier League. A proven goalscorer, his club career has seen him score 212 goals in 409 appearances, with his best return coming during his stint at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, where he 123 goals over four seasons.

He has been equally prolific for Ghana, scoring 51 times in 107 appearances, and was named captain of the national team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, during which he became Africa's top goalscorer in the history of the tournament.

Gyan is the latest of a string of signings by NorthEast United, including Maximiliano Barreiro, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Kai Heerings.