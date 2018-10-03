ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC cannot play like the way they did in last five minutes, says coach Jorge Costa after defeat

Mumbai: Things didn't go according to plan for coach Jorge Costa as Mumbai City FC slumped to a 0-2 defeat against a well-organised Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.

The Mumbai City defence was caught napping on multiple occasions, leaving the door open for Jamshedpur attackers to hover around the box. Costa's side was vulnerable at the back and invited pressure in the first-half. "It was a game of two halves. In the first-half, it was not so good. The players were not confident with the ball which is normal for the first game," Costa told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Mumbai appeared to be a completely different side in the second half with a much better pattern of play, however, the defence conceded a late goal to further disappoint Costa. “We had more confidence in the second half and we created a lot of chances to score. We scored two goals – offside or not, I don’t know, I didn’t see. We were better, we were very close to the goals. In two days, we will play again but it’s okay,” he stated.

Despite heaping praise on his side's second-half display, Jamshedpur's second goal left a sour taste in the 46-year-old's mouth. “In the first half, we did not see a lot of chances. In the second half, we tried to attack more and we took some risks. In the last five minutes, we lose the ball possession and allowed them to score the second goal. We cannot play like we did in the last few minutes. That is why I said that I did not like the last five or seven minutes,” the Portuguese continued.

Mumbai's front three fluffed the lines in both the halves and were let down by poor finishing, but Costa defended his players and lauded the efforts of Jamshedpur goalkeeper Subhasish Chowdhary instead.

“We had two very good one-on-one chances which were stopped by their goalkeeper. The most difficult is not to score, it is to arrive there. Then, it is the luck, it is the quality, it is a lot of things. Also, we are not playing alone. Their goalkeeper made some very good saves. That is okay, we will try to be better next time,” he concluded.