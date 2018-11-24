ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC play out goalless stalemate against ATK at home to halt winning run

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC's winning streak came to a halt after they were held to a goalless draw by former champions ATK in an Indian Super League fixture on Saturday.

Mumbai came into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, one at home and two away, but Jorge Costa's men put a sub-par show in front of the home crowd at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

After the game, Mumbai are on the fourth spot in the points table with 4 wins, 2 draws and as many losses. ATK are on the sixth spot, with three wins, as many losses and two draws.

Mumbai had an early chance when in the second minute, Sehnaj Singh tried a shot from over 30-yards, but it went above the post. ATK earned a free-kick in the 4th minute, but it turned out to be a damp squib as Manuel Lanzarote's shot was saved by Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Another chance came for the hosts when Rafael Bastos laid it off to Sehnaj, who tried another long-ranger from over 25-yards, but it yielded no favourable result as the mid-fielder shot wide.

ATK kept creating chances and in the 15th minute, Brazilian Everton Santos ran into the box and cut it back to Komal Thatal. The 18-year-old Thatal, tried to send it to forward Balwant Singh, but the ball was cleared by Mumbai's defender.

The two sides were unable to convert whatever opportunities came their way and it was a goalless drab first-half.

After the change of ends, Mumbai were a bit more aggressive. Their best chance of the game came in the 52nd minute. Bastos won the ball down the left-hand side and made his way into the box, then cut it and took a shot, but that went wide.

In the 64rd minute, ATK squandered a chance when a header from Gerson Vieria went above the post.

Even in the additional time, ATK wasted a free-kick as eventually the game ended in a draw.