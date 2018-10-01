ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC coach Cesar Ferrando expresses happiness with commitment of young players in club

Ahead of their first match of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season, Jamshedpur FC head coach Cesar Ferrando said that the door to the senior team will always be open for players from the academy and the reserve side.

Jamshedpur are one of seven ISL clubs whose reserve sides play in the second division of the I-League. The Tata Football Academy, which has been one of the premier academies in the country, supplies the players which make up Jamshedpur's reserve side.

For the fifth season of the ISL, Ferrando has included midfielders Mobashir Rahman and Vishal Das as well as 16-year-old forward Gourav Mukhi in the senior squad. This, according to Ferrando, is a message to the players from the academy and the reserve side of Jamshedpur's eagerness to promote young talent.

"I am very happy with the commitment and the sacrifice (of the academy players). We have three players in our team who have come from our grassroots. This is a message for the academy that if the players from the academy are good, they can play for the first team," Ferrando said at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

For their match against Mumbai FC, Jamshedpur will be without the experienced trio of Tim Cahill, Subrata Paul and Dhanachandra Singh. While Cahill and Paul miss out through suspensions, new signing Dhanchandra is out with an injury.

However, Ferrando won't be using their absence as an excuse. "All teams have player injuries. At this moment, I have 22 players to choose from. I have no excuses. I am sure that my team will have a good match tomorrow (Tuesday). I have a good squad and they are working very hard," the Spaniard said.

Ferrando also praised the importance of having experienced players like Cahill and Subrata on and off the field. "They help the rest of the players a lot. Tim has been a good signing for us. When good players talk, the rest of the players listen," he said.