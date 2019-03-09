ISL 2018-19: Five-star FC Goa put one foot in final with 5-1 thrashing of Mumbai City FC in first-leg

Mumbai: Senegal's Mourtada Fall struck twice as FC Goa registered a dominating 5-1 victory against Mumbai City FC in the first-leg second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

While Fall (39th and 58th minute) struck on either side of the break, Jackichand Singh (31st minute), Ferran Corominas (51st minute) and Brandon Fernandes (82nd minute) were the other goal-scorers as Goa continued their unbeaten run against Mumbai this season.

Earlier in the league stage, Goa had beaten Mumbai twice.

For Mumbai, Brazilian striker Rafael Bastos scored the lone goal in the 20th minute at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

Mumbai, bolstered by the return of defender Joyner Monte Lourenco, began on an aggressive note.

In the 7th minute, Arnold Issoko took a running shot from outside the box, which bounced in front of Goa keeper Naveen Kumar, who pushed it to the corner.

The aggression reaped dividends for Mumbai as Bastos slotted in the 20th minute to give Mumbai the lead.

Issoko made a speedy run down the right and delivered the ball towards the far post. Bastos ran into the box and got his foot to it and the ball fell back of the net.

But 11 minutes later, Jackichand equalized for Goa.

Corominas took a shot from 20 yards, which bounced in front of experienced Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh, who pushed it away. An alert Jackichand reacted quickly and smashed the loose ball into the goal.

Fall then took Goa 2-1 ahead with his diving header. Brandon Fernandes took the corner from the right. Edu Bedia ran it at the near post and headed the ball towards the far post, when Fall ran from behind and slotted it home with a diving header.

At the half-way mark, Goa led 2-1.

After the change of ends, Goa extended their lead to 3-1 with Corominas, who is the leading goal-scorer in the ISL, netting in a header in the 51st minute.

Poor defending by Mumbai allowed Jackichand to make a run down the right. Jackichand then chipped it towards the far post, where an unmarked Corominas headed home.

And just seven minutes later, Fall stuck his second goal to make it 4-1 in Goa's favour. On a corner, Brandon Fernandes whipped the ball into the centre of the box and Fall headed it into the goalpost.

Fernandes then sealed Goa's win in the 82nd minute.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.