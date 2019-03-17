ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa online at Indian time

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa clash in the finale of the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. The two best teams in the league have made it so far on merit. They have qualified for the final in the past; Bengaluru just last year when they lost to Chennaiyin FC, and the same opponents crushed Goan dreams in 2015.

On Sunday, Bengaluru FC, who topped the league stage, start as the favourites in this Titanic tie. But they will need to be wary of a dangerous Goa side who thrashed Mumbai City 5-2 on aggregate to progress to the summit clash.

Bengaluru have a balanced squad which has fired collectively. After going 11 games unbeaten in the first half of the campaign, they did go through a rough patch. But the team worked together to overcome those challenges and reach their second successive ISL final.

Goa, meanwhile, have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 41 goals so far in the competition. Sergio Lobera has also worked out a solution to Gaurs’ frailties at the back, making them a more balanced side.

However, Goa have come a cropper whenever they have faced Bengaluru FC, losing both matches and conceding five goals this season. This psychological advantage, along with a superior Indian contingent and tactical flexibility, hands Bengaluru the edge in Sunday's battle.

While the Blues had a closely-fought contest in the playoffs, Goa wrapped it up in the first leg with a thumping 5-1 win against Mumbai City. However, with two of the league’s most attacking teams locking horns, the final fixture of the Hero ISL season promises plenty of goals, fun and drama.

Here is all you need to know about watching the 2019 ISL final live:

When and where will the 2019 ISL final be held?

The 2019 ISL final will take place at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, 17 March, 2019.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

How do I watch the ISL final live?

The match, to be played at 7.30 pm, will be shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 1 Tamil. Hotstar and Jio TV will also stream the match.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of the 2019 ISL final will start at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the race online?

The live stream of the 2019 ISL final is available online of Hotstar and Jio TV

With inputs from ISL Media

