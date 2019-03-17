ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: No breakthrough as Goa grow into the game

53' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Preview: Pipped at the post by a common nemesis in the past, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will take another shot at glory when they square off in the final of Indian Super League in Mumbai on Sunday.
Both the teams made it to the summit clash, to be played at the Mumbai Football Arean, in rather contrasting manner.
Bengaluru had sealed their place in the final for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off, recovering from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.
Goa, despite a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the second leg semi-final, made it to the final on better aggregate, having won the first leg 5-1.
Goa were the runners up in 2015, while Bengaluru ended up second best last season. Coincidentally, both the teams had lost to Chennaiyin FC in their respective summit clashes.
Going by history, Bengaluru have edge against Goa. In four meetings between the two teams, Bengaluru have won thrice while Goa's only win came in a tight clash (4-3) last season, in which Bengaluru were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off.
The in-form Goa will pin their hopes on 36-year-old star striker Ferran Corominas of Spain, who is the leading scorer this season, with 16 goals to his name.
Corominas has only got better as the tournament progressed and is in line for his second successive Golden Boot award. A good outing on Sunday will only help his cause.
Apart from the strikes, Corominas has seven assists to his credit. He will be a key player along with compatriot Edu Bedia, who has seven goals to his credit and six assists.
The duo form a lethal pair and can breach any defence on their day, and Bengaluru's could be no exception.
Two other important cogs in Goa's wheel are mid-fielders - Moroccon Hugo Boumous, who has five assists to his name, and 26-year old Manipur-born Jackichand Singh.
Added to these names, the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Zaid Krouch and Mandar Rao Dessai make Goa a formidable outfit and the Bengaluru defence could come under immense pressure.
Goa's defence would be manned by Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes and Lalhmangaih.
It would be also interesting to see whether Goa use the services of experienced custodian Laxmikant Kattimani or opt for Naveen Kumar, who also has been quite impressive this season.
While Bengaluru's Indian players are in better form, Goa's game is heavily dependent on their foreigners, especially Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Bedia and if they don't play well, Goa tend to suffer.
For Bengaluru, two important players who have the ability to change the course of a game anytime are Miku and the charismatic Sunil Chhetri.
Chhetri has so far netted nine goals and Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat would want him to be at his best and will expect the same from Miku, who has scored five times.
Bengaluru will also have high expectations from speedy winger Udanta Singh, who has so far struck five goals.
They also have an array of strong mid-fielders and defenders, who will have to be on their toes against an impressive FC Goa forwardline.
The southern outfit also has in its ranks India's vastly experienced custodian Gurpreet, who has made 59 saves this season. He would be more than keen to maintain a clean sheet, but considering Goa's form it won't be an easy task.
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 20:59:29 IST
Highlights
KICK OFF!
The final is underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. Bengaluru attacking from right to left and are enjoying an early spell of possession
20:59 (IST)
68' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Bengaluru must be wary of Moutarda Fall's threat when it comes to set-pieces. He has scored a few goals this season from set-pieces.
20:59 (IST)
67' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Jahouh fires an effort on goal which Gurpreet collects comfortable but Goa are beginning to tighten the screws here
20:55 (IST)
62' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Goa almost score of another Brandon cross. Bengaluru are struggling to track runners inside their box while trying to maintain a perfect line. Risky tactics
20:51 (IST)
58' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
CLOSE! Bedia fails to make a connection a a brilliantly floated cross from Brandon as Gurpreet collects. Any connnection from the Goa midfielder would have had Gurpreet in trouble.
20:49 (IST)
57' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Miku volleys well over the crossbar after being found by a deep cross from the left. The Venezuelan who was completely unmarked at the far post fails to keep his shot down
20:47 (IST)
55' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Fall clears the danger after a great bit of play from Udanta Singh allows him to a drill a cross across the face of the goal. No Bengaluru players present to attack the corss.
20:44 (IST)
53' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Cautious start to the second half from both sides. It already seems if this game will be decided on an individual brilliance or an error. The likelihood of the latter appears more likely if the first 50 minutes are anything to go by
20:39 (IST)
46' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Second half resumes. FC Goa have come out wearing black armbands as a tribute to late Chief minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away this evening
20:21 (IST)
HT: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
No breakthrough in a very tightly-contested first half. Both teams look far from their best. All to play for in the second half
20:19 (IST)
45' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
20:18 (IST)
45' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
FC Goa captain comes off for 21-year-old Gama Saviour
20:16 (IST)
Even game so far
No shots on target by either side so far. Goa are just shading possession. But few moments of brilliance so far. Been a cagey affair
20:14 (IST)
41' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Blow for FC Goa? Mandar seems to have pulled his hamstring and that could well be the end of his night. The full-back appears to be in tears
20:12 (IST)
38' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Mourtada Fall has been booked for a challenge on Miku
20:08 (IST)
35' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
After those two defensive lapses from Nishu Kumar, Cuadrat probably instructed him to check his runs. Chetri started the match close to Miku, but is now trying to exploit the left wing.
20:03 (IST)
30' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Clearly the stadium is not full. A lot of empty seats can be seen from the press box. Not quite like a final atmosphere. Even the fans are looking a bit tensed.
20:02 (IST)
28' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
JUST WIDE! Jackichand once again initiates the attack for FC Goa. His cross is deflected into Brandon's path who fails to get the bend as the ball sails wide. A warning sign for Bengaluru
20:01 (IST)
27' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Goa's defences at sixes and sevens. Udanta's shot reaches Miku who is forced wide by Naveen Kumar. He attempts a rabona cross which is cleared by Goa. Nervous moments for Lobera's men
19:57 (IST)
23' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
CHANCE! Chhetri sends in a sumptuous cross from the left but Miku's header is over. Half a chance that for Miku who will be encouraged with his early exchanges with Chhetri.
19:55 (IST)
21' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Miscommunication between Pena and Naveen Kumar almost allows Xisco to get in. Naveen eventually concedes a corner, but Bengaluru fail to make the most of it
19:52 (IST)
20' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Twice Goa have tried to attack from the right, using space offered to Jackichand. Bengaluru left back Nishu Kumar needs to be careful with his attacking runs, because the defence is getting exposed.
19:51 (IST)
17' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Chhetri with another effort on the Goa goal, but he again drags it wide. Not the best start for the Bengaluru skipper. But the Blues will be delighted with the space offered to the front three between the lines by Goa. Lobera won't enjoy that
19:48 (IST)
14' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
First sight of goal for Ferran Corominas. Once again Jackichand Singh finds himself in achres of space on the right back. His deep cross is met by Coro, but he fails to get a solid connection. Difficult chance even for Corominas but a good move from FC Goa. There's a cagey feel to the game
19:40 (IST)
6' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
What a run! Miku dazzles his way past the Goa backline as if they weren't there but his touch lets him down in the end, allowing Naveeen Kumar to pounce. A moment of concern for Goa there as Miku found his way to the six-yard box way too easily. Good combination play from Chhetri and Miku before the chance. Good start from Bengaluru!
19:38 (IST)
4' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Jackichand wins the first corner of the game. The Indian finds himself in plenty of space down Bengaluru's left hand side but Nishu Kumar is there to block. Nothing comes off the corner
19:36 (IST)
3' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Sunil Chhetri with the first attempt of the game. Miku chests down a Nishu Kumar throw-in to the Bengaluru skipper whose effort is well wide of Naveen Kumar's right-hand side post.
19:34 (IST)
19:20 (IST)
Heating up in Mumbai
19:12 (IST)
ALMOST TIME!
Less than 20 minutes to kick-off now. It all boils down to this. After six months of action, 90 minutes separate Bengaluru FC and FC Goa from the top honour
19:04 (IST)
18:52 (IST)
Bengaluru FC, Indian football's rising superpower!
Bengaluru FC have come and almost conquered it all. The ISL title is the one that eludes them. They came close in a home final last season, but Chennaiyin stole the march on them. Hungrier than ever, Bengaluru FC hope to take the final step today. They will be buoyed by their vocal fans who have always been by their side
18:49 (IST)
It's coming home!
The atmosphere is building up at the Mumbai Football Arena ahead of the big clash. Goa fans are in high spirits. It's coming home they sing. With the state's rick footballing history, it would be fair to say that Goa is well and truly the home of Indian Football.
Dempo, the record five-time Indian champions hail from the state. Can Goa build their own legacy starting from today? Keep following this blog to know
18:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the 2019 Indian Super League (ISL) final between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa held at Mumbai's Mumbai Football Arena.
The competition's two best teams go head to head in the grand finale in Mumbai having finished the league stage exactly on 34 points. A closely-fought encounter awaits Mumbai's football fans as the winner of the fifth edition of the ISL will be determined after a hard-fought final today. Keep following Firstpost's LIVE blog for all the updates.