ISL 2018-19 Final Highlights, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Bengaluru win title after late win

FT: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Phew! Exciting last few minutes. First it was Fall's brilliant bit defending and then Goa's break almost saw the goal if not for Delgado's clearance. Lobera was not happy with the referee for not giving the last corner. Overall, it has been a decent half but both teams didn't do enough to create good chances.
Preview: Pipped at the post by a common nemesis in the past, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will take another shot at glory when they square off in the final of Indian Super League in Mumbai on Sunday.
Both the teams made it to the summit clash, to be played at the Mumbai Football Arean, in rather contrasting manner.
Bengaluru had sealed their place in the final for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off, recovering from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.
Goa, despite a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the second leg semi-final, made it to the final on better aggregate, having won the first leg 5-1.
Goa were the runners up in 2015, while Bengaluru ended up second best last season. Coincidentally, both the teams had lost to Chennaiyin FC in their respective summit clashes.
Going by history, Bengaluru have edge against Goa. In four meetings between the two teams, Bengaluru have won thrice while Goa's only win came in a tight clash (4-3) last season, in which Bengaluru were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sent off.
The in-form Goa will pin their hopes on 36-year-old star striker Ferran Corominas of Spain, who is the leading scorer this season, with 16 goals to his name.
Corominas has only got better as the tournament progressed and is in line for his second successive Golden Boot award. A good outing on Sunday will only help his cause.
Apart from the strikes, Corominas has seven assists to his credit. He will be a key player along with compatriot Edu Bedia, who has seven goals to his credit and six assists.
The duo form a lethal pair and can breach any defence on their day, and Bengaluru's could be no exception.
Two other important cogs in Goa's wheel are mid-fielders - Moroccon Hugo Boumous, who has five assists to his name, and 26-year old Manipur-born Jackichand Singh.
Added to these names, the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Zaid Krouch and Mandar Rao Dessai make Goa a formidable outfit and the Bengaluru defence could come under immense pressure.
Goa's defence would be manned by Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes and Lalhmangaih.
It would be also interesting to see whether Goa use the services of experienced custodian Laxmikant Kattimani or opt for Naveen Kumar, who also has been quite impressive this season.
While Bengaluru's Indian players are in better form, Goa's game is heavily dependent on their foreigners, especially Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh and Bedia and if they don't play well, Goa tend to suffer.
For Bengaluru, two important players who have the ability to change the course of a game anytime are Miku and the charismatic Sunil Chhetri.
Chhetri has so far netted nine goals and Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat would want him to be at his best and will expect the same from Miku, who has scored five times.
Bengaluru will also have high expectations from speedy winger Udanta Singh, who has so far struck five goals.
They also have an array of strong mid-fielders and defenders, who will have to be on their toes against an impressive FC Goa forwardline.
The southern outfit also has in its ranks India's vastly experienced custodian Gurpreet, who has made 59 saves this season. He would be more than keen to maintain a clean sheet, but considering Goa's form it won't be an easy task.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 22:57:00 IST
Highlights
BENGALURU ARE CHAMPIONS! Rahul Bheke, the Mumbai lad wins it for the Blues in his hometown. What a performance!
ET- 117' Bengaluru FC 1-0 FC Goa
GOAL! Rahul Bheke rises highest to find the back of the net. Bengaluru have the breakthrough and in all likelihood the title. What a header from the Mumbai lad
KICK OFF!
The final is underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. Bengaluru attacking from right to left and are enjoying an early spell of possession
22:57 (IST)
That's it from our coverage of the ISL final. Congratulations to Bengaluru FC for lifting their maiden title. We thank our correspondents Anish Anand and Aadi Nair for their updates. Good night!
22:55 (IST)
BENGALURU 2018-19 ISL CHAMPIONS!
22:33 (IST)
PERENNIAL WINNERS!
22:26 (IST)
A new ISL champion! Bengaluru FC!
22:20 (IST)
THREE-TIME INDIAN CHAMPIONS! BENGALURU FC!
22:19 (IST)
FC Goa go down fighting!
22:10 (IST)
FT: Bengaluru FC 1-0 FC Goa
22:08 (IST)
ET- 120' Bengaluru FC 1-0 FC Goa
Two minutes added on after extra time. Bengaluru are almost there!
22:05 (IST)
ET- 117' Bengaluru FC 1-0 FC Goa
22:01 (IST)
ET- 112' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Kean Lewis comes on for Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar goes off for Boithang Haokip
22:00 (IST)
ET- 111' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Huge round of applause for Jackichand as he makes way for Manvir Singh. He was effective in the first half but faded away as the match progressed.
21:58 (IST)
ET- 110' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Jackichand Singh comes off for Manvir Singh. What a game by the winger, perhaps the best player on the pitch
21:53 (IST)
ET- 106' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Second half of extra time begins. It's now or never literally
21:51 (IST)
ET- HT Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Fist pumps in the Bengaluru dugout after referee shows second yellow card to Jahouh. Lobera is clearly not happy with the decision. That's the last action of the first half of extra time
21:49 (IST)
ET- 105+1' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
RED CARD! Jahouh is given his marching orders for a second bookable offense. Goa down to 10 men
21:47 (IST)
ET- 105' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
SAVE! Xisco produces a fine save from Naveen Kumar who dives to his right to parry the long-range effort
21:44 (IST)
ET- 103' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Even if he doesn't score today, Sunil Chhetri has given his 200 percent. Did a lot of defending when Nishu Kumar was caught out of his position. There's still time and Chhetri is capable of producing magical moments.
21:43 (IST)
ET- 101' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Lopez almost heads into his own net but Gurpreet makes the adjustment to grab the ball. Shaky defending from Bengaluru there
21:37 (IST)
ET- 95' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Goa have a free-kick in promising positrion but Bedia's delivery is too heavy and Gurpreet collects comfortably. No change to the overall tempo of the game which remains cagey
21:32 (IST)
ET- 91' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
First half of extra time begins
21:29 (IST)
FT: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
21:27 (IST)
FT: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
That's the end of regulation time. Some drama right at the end at Bengaluru threaten from a corner only for Goa to scramble clear and launch an attack of their own. Dimas clears the danger and there's no time for the corner. Extra time beckons!
21:25 (IST)
90+3' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
BLOCK! What a tackle from Fall. Miku was in on goal but Fall gets his head in the way to prevent Bengaluru from winning it
21:23 (IST)
90+2' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Free kick for Bengaluru, but nothing comes off it. We are into the final minute of stoppage time
21:21 (IST)
90' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Three minutes of stoppage time added on. Will we see a late hero?
21:16 (IST)
85' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Remember last game? Where Miku missed three golden chances for Bengaluru against NorthEast, but eventually went on to score in the second half. He missed a sitter now, so probably will end up scoring later. A la Aguero.
21:15 (IST)
83' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Udanta does well to create space on the right but his cross is too heavy for everyone. Bengaluru have been lifted by that chance
21:13 (IST)
81' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
MIKU HITS THE POST! Sloppy defending from Goa allows Xisco to latch onto a loose ball and release Miku on goal but the Venezuelan's shot rebounds off the post into Naveen's arms. What a chance for Bengaluru!
21:11 (IST)
79' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Nervy goalkeeping from Gurpreet as Goa threaten the Bengaluru goal once again. Jackichand Singh has been the best player on the pitch.
21:08 (IST)
76' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
This game has opened a bit. Goa have upped the ante, but nothing substantial has come from the chances they created.
20:59 (IST)
68' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Bengaluru must be wary of Moutarda Fall's threat when it comes to set-pieces. He has scored a few goals this season from set-pieces.
20:59 (IST)
67' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Jahouh fires an effort on goal which Gurpreet collects comfortable but Goa are beginning to tighten the screws here
20:55 (IST)
62' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Goa almost score of another Brandon cross. Bengaluru are struggling to track runners inside their box while trying to maintain a perfect line. Risky tactics
20:51 (IST)
58' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
CLOSE! Bedia fails to make a connection a a brilliantly floated cross from Brandon as Gurpreet collects. Any connnection from the Goa midfielder would have had Gurpreet in trouble.
20:49 (IST)
57' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Miku volleys well over the crossbar after being found by a deep cross from the left. The Venezuelan who was completely unmarked at the far post fails to keep his shot down
20:47 (IST)
55' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Fall clears the danger after a great bit of play from Udanta Singh allows him to a drill a cross across the face of the goal. No Bengaluru players present to attack the corss.
20:44 (IST)
53' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Cautious start to the second half from both sides. It already seems if this game will be decided on an individual brilliance or an error. The likelihood of the latter appears more likely if the first 50 minutes are anything to go by
20:39 (IST)
46' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Second half resumes. FC Goa have come out wearing black armbands as a tribute to late Chief minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away this evening
20:21 (IST)
HT: Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
No breakthrough in a very tightly-contested first half. Both teams look far from their best. All to play for in the second half
20:19 (IST)
45' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
20:18 (IST)
45' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
FC Goa captain comes off for 21-year-old Gama Saviour
20:16 (IST)
Even game so far
No shots on target by either side so far. Goa are just shading possession. But few moments of brilliance so far. Been a cagey affair
20:14 (IST)
41' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Blow for FC Goa? Mandar seems to have pulled his hamstring and that could well be the end of his night. The full-back appears to be in tears
20:12 (IST)
38' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Mourtada Fall has been booked for a challenge on Miku
20:08 (IST)
35' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
After those two defensive lapses from Nishu Kumar, Cuadrat probably instructed him to check his runs. Chetri started the match close to Miku, but is now trying to exploit the left wing.
20:03 (IST)
30' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Clearly the stadium is not full. A lot of empty seats can be seen from the press box. Not quite like a final atmosphere. Even the fans are looking a bit tensed.
20:02 (IST)
28' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
JUST WIDE! Jackichand once again initiates the attack for FC Goa. His cross is deflected into Brandon's path who fails to get the bend as the ball sails wide. A warning sign for Bengaluru
20:01 (IST)
27' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Goa's defences at sixes and sevens. Udanta's shot reaches Miku who is forced wide by Naveen Kumar. He attempts a rabona cross which is cleared by Goa. Nervous moments for Lobera's men
19:57 (IST)
23' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
CHANCE! Chhetri sends in a sumptuous cross from the left but Miku's header is over. Half a chance that for Miku who will be encouraged with his early exchanges with Chhetri.
19:55 (IST)
21' Bengaluru FC 0-0 FC Goa
Miscommunication between Pena and Naveen Kumar almost allows Xisco to get in. Naveen eventually concedes a corner, but Bengaluru fail to make the most of it