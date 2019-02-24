ISL 2018-19, FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos, Highlights: Hosts' winning run under Phil Brown ends with 1-3 loss

Click here to follow all the live action between FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos.

Preview: A top-six finish looks out of the reach but Delhi Dynamos will look to continue their winning momentum and finish the season on a high when they clash with FC Pune City in an Indian Super League fixture on Sunday.

Both FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos FC have been on an upward trajectory of late.

While Pune have been the in-form team in the league and head into the clash on the back of a six-match unbeaten run, Delhi too are coming into the fixture with a five-match unbeaten run.

The Dynamos under Gombau were excellent in their last outing where they came from behind to beat league leaders Bengaluru FC 3-2.

New arrival Ulises Davila scored his first goal while young forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia was impressive with a late brace.

After a disastrous start to the campaign, the Stallions have turned their fortunes around in remarkable style and now stand a chance to mathematically finish as high as fifth in the league.

Former Hull City boss Phil Brown has overseen two victories and as many draws in his four games in charge with his counter-attacking style reaping dividends.

"We do a lot of hard work, study the opposition, work out how they love to play, their strengths and weaknesses. We know one or two things that Delhi do well.

"We also know one or two things that Delhi don't do well. So hopefully that will be an important factor in the game and result," said Brown.

The likes of Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Iain Hume and Marko Stankovic have been thriving under the Englishman and should pose plenty of problems for the Dynamos.

Delhi head coach Josep Gombau was mindful of the threat Pune's attack carried.

"Pune is a team that has done really well since Christmas. They have a very good attack and they have been scoring a lot of goals. It will be a tough challenge defensively for us," said Gombau.

However, Pune do have a concern as they will have to make do without the services of tough-tackling midfielder Adil Khan who has been suspended for this tie.

(With inputs from PTI)

