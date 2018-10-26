ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City sack manager Miguel Angel Portugal just three games into new season

Pune: FC Pune City sacked manager Miguel Angel Portugal on Friday after the club's indifferent form in the ongoing season.

The club are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with no wins from three matches. Their only point this season has come from a draw against Delhi Dynamos in their first game after which they lost 0-2 to Mumbai City FC, who they had a good record against until last season, and 0-3 to Bengaluru FC.

The club had managed to score just once in three games.

While the club has not disclosed the reason behind the sacking, they announced the appointment of Technical Director Pradyum Reddy as the interim coach.

Reports in the media had been stating that Portugal had been asked to leave for a couple of days, but there had been no clarification or statement from the club until Friday.

Portugal was in charge of the Dynamos last season, when they finished eighth. Pune, on the other hand, had made it to the playoffs under their Serbian coach Ranko Popovic.