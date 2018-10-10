You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City appoint former player Mehrajuddin Wadoo as U-18 head coach

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 10, 2018 23:06:53 IST

Pune: FC Pune City has appointed former Indian national team footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo as head coach for their Under 18 team.

The defender will begin his career as a coach by reuniting with the club four years after he played for them in the inaugural season of Indian Super League.

Wadoo, who hails from Srinagar, is also credited with popularising football in the Kashmir Valley. ISL

File image of Mehrajuddin Wadoo. ISL

Speaking on his appointment of the Jammu & Kashmir player, FC Pune City Technical Director Pradhyum Reddy said, "Mehrajuddinhas the experience of having represented FC Pune City as well as has had a highly decorated career in Indian football".

Expressing his happiness, Mehrajuddin said he is looking forward to his first professional coaching assignment.

Mehrajuddin will be joined by Ramesh Bista who has previously worked with DSK Shivajians International Football Academy in Pune.

Ramesh is also completing his AFC 'A' License coaching program.


Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 23:06 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores