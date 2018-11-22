ISL 2018-19, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Highlights: Carles Cuadrat's side goes level on points at top of league

Preview: FC Goa will take on last season's runner-up Bengaluru FC in what promises to be an enthralling affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

The Gaurs lead the Indian Super League (ISL) charts with 16 points from seven games and can further consolidate their position with a win. However, if they suffer a loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC, the club from the south will move to the summit.

The match will also see two supreme attacks go up against each other. While Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia lead the charge for Goa, Miku and Sunil Chhetri will be Bengaluru's flag bearers.

In Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia, Goa have two creative players who have the ability to unlock stubborn defences, and then there is Corominas who gives finishing touches to moves like nobody else.

"I think we are facing the best team in the league. I believe tomorrow's match is a big challenge for us. I think tomorrow's match will determine what is going to happen in this league," said FC Goa chief coach Sergio Lobera.

"But I think it is a good chance for us to get three points at home and take the advantage," he added.

Bengaluru have been boosted by the news that Chhetri is fit to feature in the game after missing the recent international break with an injury. While Chhetri has four goals to his name, all eyes will be on Miku as well.

"Chhetri has trained in the last two training sessions and as far as we are concerned he is fine now and he can participate in tomorrow's match," said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.

"We can say that FC Goa are playing very good football and are scoring a lot of goals so I think it can be a very nice game because our mentality is also to play nice football and score goals," he added.

The last time the two sides met in Goa in 2017, the hosts triumphed in a seven-goal thriller.

With inputs from Agencies.