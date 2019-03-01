ISL 2018-19: FC Goa seal second spot in standings after securing narrow victory over Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa notched up a 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC to seal the second spot in the Indian Super League points table on Thursday.

Goa now has 34 points, same as Bengaluru FC, but on head-to-head equation are a tad behind on the table.

With both BFC and FC Goa finishing their league engagements, it's clear now that the two will play their second-leg semi-final games at home on 11 March and 12 March respectively.

Goa's star Ferran Corominas extended his lead to 14 goals in the race for Golden Boot award, scoring the winner for Sergio Lobera's team in the 26th minute.

The loss saw Chennaiyin FC finish bottom of the league with just nine points from 18 games — the lowest tally ever managed by an ISL team.

FC Goa dominated the ball with ease and forced Chennaiyin FC to defend deep and in numbers.

Both teams went on to fashion several half chances, but a goal remained elusive. It did come in the 26th minute for Goa when Ahmed Jahouh picked out Jackichand Singh's run into the penalty box with a lovely long ball.

The winger went on to cushion a first-time pass for Coro who picked his spot past a helpless Karanjit Singh to score his 14th goal of the season.

Goa continued to enjoy the upper hand as the first half went on while Chennaiyin struggled to get hold of the ball.

The narrative remained pretty much the same after the break as well.

The Gaurs looked content to slow down the game by holding on to the ball and deny Chenaniyn any chance to recover, except a close call in the 49th minute through a set piece which Jeje had a opportunistic chance to net it but it went over.

Goa went on to see out the game with ease and inflict a 13th loss of the season on Chennaiyin FC.

