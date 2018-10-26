ISL 2018-19: Coach Jorge Costa says Mumbai City FC need to show respect to fans ahead of Delhi Dynamos clash

Mumbai City FC will play host to fellow strugglers Delhi Dynamos on Friday in a match that could set the tone for the rest of their campaign, after being stunned by FC Goa in their last outing.

Mumbai were left reeling after their away fixture against Goa, who punished the Islanders for their cavalier approach by hammering five goals past them without reply, with four of those goals coming in the second half.

The lacklustre display from his team towards the end of the match left head coach Jorge Costa disheartened. “In the last fifteen minutes, you saw a team that was waiting for the match to finish. They were not running, they were not focused on the game. I was ashamed, because in the second half, the team gave up,” said Costa.

Costa did not make any excuses for his players, saying, “we need to show respect for our jobs, we need to show respect for the club and we need to show respect for the fans. As professional footballers, you cannot give up. You need to be serious from the first second to the last.”

To make matters worse, Mumbai will also be without their goalkeeper Amrinder Singh when they take on Delhi, after the shot-stopper was subbed off in the dying embers of their defeat against FC Goa.

“Amrinder will not be able to play against Delhi. Matias Mirabaje could feature, but he is still a maybe,” said Costa.

The Mumbai head coach did point towards positive signs in the match against Goa, saying, “despite the score-line, there were both good and bad things in the match. We did very well in the first half, but we wasted chances. We could have scored three or four goals.”

Mumbai’s profligacy in front of goal has been matched by their opponents Delhi Dynamos, with both teams scoring only three goals apiece in four matches, a statistic that hasn’t escaped the notice of Delhi assistant coach Mridul Banerjee.

“We are playing some great football, and we are creating a lot of chances but we are failing to convert them. But we are working on that,” affirmed Banerjee.