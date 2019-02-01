ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC sign former Aston Villa midfielder Chris Herd as part of continental excursion preparations

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC Friday announced the signing of 29-year-old Australian midfielder Christopher Herd till the end of the current ISL season.

Herd can play across the line in defence and in midfield and joins CFC after a recent spell with Thai top division side Buriram United, a release said.

He has featured for Aston Villa in the English Premier League and was part of the Australia squad that lifted the AFC Asian Cup trophy in 2015.

Herd will be eligible for selection for Chennaiyin FC's match against FC Pune City in Chennai on Saturday.

"Chennaiyin FC is a new challenge for me and one I am genuinely excited about. I am looking forward to help the club pick up as many points as possible in the remainder of the ISL campaign and of course there are two cup competitions to look forward to after that," an upbeat Herd said on arriving in Chennai.

"I’m honoured and excited to be here and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead." Our latest acquisition Chris Herd is ready to get down to work 💪 Book your tickets to see our new boys live at the Marina Arena: https://t.co/MMOiWT1hpJ#HaveYouHerd? #PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/7UMUWFaMtW — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 1, 2019

CFC coach John Gregory said Herd would bring in a lot of quality and experience to the squad.

