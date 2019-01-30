ISL 2018-19: Chencho Gyeltshen's late goal takes Bengaluru FC back into first-place with win over NorthEast United

Bengaluru: Chencho Gyeltshen's timely goal helped Bengaluru FC prevail over North East United 2-1 in an enthralling Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

Chencho smashed the second goal for Bengaluru in 71st minute after United striker Federico Gallego got the equaliser in the 60th minute. With this win, Bengaluru FC pipped Mumbai City and perched themselves on top of the points table, with 30 points from 13 matches.

Mumbai are placed second with 27 points in as many matches. The North East United are placed third with 23 points from 14 matches.

Uruguay's Gallego brought the equaliser for visitors in 60th minute after he pierced the right footer through Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's legs.

Before he could finish it off, Gallego ran through Juanan and Rahul Bheke to get the ball. Gallego was nearly involved in another equaliser in 93rd minute after he passed the ball to Mascia, who swivelled to hit on the half volley with his knee, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu dived to fend off the danger.

At half time, Bengaluru were leading 1-0 over United, after the rivals conceded through Mislav Komorski as he tried to guide the ball of deflection from Federico Gallego.

Komorski could have smashed yet another self goal in 31st minute as Sunil Chhetri, who was at the post nearby, failed to tap the ball in.

Carles Cuadrat made only one change as he replaced Xisco Hernandez with Rino Anto following Bengaluru's first defeat of the season,

Eelco Schattorie went in with the same XI that gave him a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin at home. Earlier, in the 21st minute, Bengaluru was denied a major chance after Komorski intercepted Dimas Delgado, who was mopping up to receive Chhetri's pass.

In the next four minutes, the visitors had a close chance to score the equaliser. Komorski connected his header well, but flew off target after Gallego's corner was punched clear by the goalkeeper.

In the 37th minute, Sandhu pulled off a magnificent save on Reagan Singh's shot from the box.

Once again Gurpeet came to the rescue in the 65th minute after Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche got the better of Albert Serran, and tried to find small space into the post.

