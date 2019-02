ISL 2018-19, ATK vs Mumbai City FC, Football Match Highlights: Visitors seal play-offs spot with 3-1 win

Click here to follow all the live action between ATK and Mumbai City FC

Preview: ATK and Mumbai City FC have everything to play for as they chase a place among the top four in the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Mumbai City are better placed with 27 points from 16 matches and will qualify with a win. ATK have 21 points and can touch fourth-placed Mumbai's tally with a win but need too many things to go in their favour.

"It's very difficult to qualify but it is possible. We obviously cling on to that hope. If we were to win it, we would be within reach of Mumbai. We'd also have a better head to head against Mumbai if we win. You never know what would happen in football," said ATK coach Steve Coppell.

The Kolkata side's play-off dreams have taken a big beating after a 2-2 draw against FC Pune City was followed up with a comprehensive 0-3 loss against FC Goa.

So precarious is the spot Coppell's men now find themselves is that even two wins out of two might not be enough to guarantee a play-offs spot and they will still need plenty of other results to go their way to achieve that target.

The home form for ATK has not been the greatest with one draw, three wins and as many losses to show in their seven outings so far. With both their remaining two league games set to take place in Kolkata, the hosts will have to capitalise on their home support and overturn that patchy form.

For Mumbai, the equation remains simple. They can confirm their spot in the play-offs with a win but their current form will not inspire plenty of confidence.

Jorge Costa's side were on a nine-match unbeaten run which included an impressive 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC but have since faced three losses on the trot.

"The last three games we didn't play like we could. We had injuries and suspensions plague our form and we made a lot of mistakes. What we must look into is that we're making a lot of mistakes. But I still believe in this team, as before these three games we were going strong and winning games," said Costa.

Unlike ATK, Mumbai's play-offs hopes remain in their own hands with two games to play.

Their final league clash is an unpredictable Maharashtra derby against a resurgent FC Pune City and Mumbai will want to book their final-four spot on Friday itself.

But first, they have to rediscover their scoring boots. In their three recent losses, Costa's men have failed to score a single goal and that will be the most worrying aspect for the Portuguese coach.

