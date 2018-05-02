ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal after disappointing season

New Delhi: Delhi Dynamos have released their head coach Miguel Angel Portugal of Spain following the team's disappointing outing in the 2017-18 Indian Super League.

Dynamos issued a statement on Wednesday to announce that the club has parted ways with Portugal by mutual consent.

Despite a slow start to the ISL Season 4, Portugal rallied back his troops after the turn of the year as the Lions went unbeaten in eight out of the 11 matches played in 2018.

Under the Spaniard, Dynamos were the fourth highest scorers in the tournament.

But both the club and Portugal agreed that the results overall were not up to the mark this season.

The club finished eighth in the league standings and were beaten in the qualifying rounds of the inaugural Hero Super Cup and it was in the best interest of the two parties to go their separate ways.

I had a very memorable time here in Delhi Dynamos and in the ISL. The club showed great belief in my abilities this season and even though we didn't win the trophy, the fans were happy with the way we played football and that makes me happy," Portugal said in his parting statement.