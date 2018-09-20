ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory says he would take advice from Albert Roca on how to prepare for AFC Cup

Bengaluru: Defending champions Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory on Thursday said he would take advise from former Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca on how to prepare the side for AFC Cup and upcoming Indian Super League.

"I will speak to Albert Roca and maybe get some information on how they prepared for AFC and ISL last season," Gregory told media.

Like Bengaluru FC last season, Chennaiyin will be playing AFC Cup's preliminary rounds to qualify for group stage and would face the problem of packed schedules and travelling in the second half of this season.

Gregory said Chennaiyin might employ Roca's idea of squad rotation and fielding young players against weaker teams in the ISL.

"Roca fielded a lot of young players against weaker teams in AFC. Hence, he was able to rotate the squad. We might do the same. I am sure, young players will get their chances when the time arrives," he said.

He further said packed scheduling is in back of their mind, but AFC is happening in February, and hence, the team have not looked that far ahead.

Moreover, the team has signed Carlos Salom as the Asian player since teams can play three foreigners and an Asian player.

Gregory expects ISL would be considerate to Chennaiyin with the fixtures this year.

"Some home matches of ours against BFC was delayed for a few days because of AFC fixtures. I hope the ISL will consider this while preparing the fixtures," he said.

"My team plays 12 games between now and Christmas. Others would play 11," he added.

Asked about lessons learned from last season, Gregory said he wants to mend his behaviours in the dugout.

Gregory was banned for three games and had to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakhs after he was found throwing the bottle down in frustration in a match against Jamshedpur FC.

"I am the leader of my team. I am the captain off the field. I am the head coach and I have to behave in the right manner," he said.