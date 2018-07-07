Is it really coming home?

Abhijit: Judging by their almost spotless win, it surely is. England are not the favourites. They don't play the most beautiful football, but who cares? A penalty shootout win last time out, reaching World Cup semis for the first time since 1990 today, these are only good omens for England.

A clinical win today, goalkeeper in top form, chief striker leading the Golden Boot race, the list goes on. England are dreaming, their fans are dreaming, and why not? With either Russia or Croatia coming up, this is the chance of a lifetime for the Three Lions. Even Harry Maguire scored, rolling on the England juggernaut of meticulous preparation and tireless spirit. With only two more matches to go now, and after all those years of suffering and last few days of wild optimism, Kane and co better bring the cup home. It definitely looks like happening now.