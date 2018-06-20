Spanish playmaker Isco say Wednesday's match against Iran will determine their World Cup destiny as they seek to register their first win in Russia following a gripping 3-3 draw against Portugal.
Champions in 2010 and among the favourites this year, Spain's World Cup ambitions were kept in check, almost single-handedly, by a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.
The draw came just two days after Spain's campaign was thrown into disarray by the shock sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui following an untimely announcement by Real Madrid that he would join the 13-times European champions after the tournament.
Fernando Hierro, Spain's sporting director, is now at the helm but barely a week into the tournament La Roja – expected to join Brazil, Germany and France in the latter stages – have endured more drama than they would have wanted or expected.
"It's a crucial match that will determine our World Cup destiny," said Isco. "We want to score from the opening minute, even though that won't be easy.
"We will stick to the style that defines us as a team, but we have to pass the ball around a lot more and maintain possession. If we play quickly across the pitch, the chances will come. I hope we score quickly."
Iran kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Morocco, thanks to a late own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz, piling the pressure on Spain at Kazan Arena on Wednesday.
Iran sit top of the pile as the only Group B team with a win so far, an achievement that sparked incredible celebrations in the streets of Tehran and elsewhere throughout the Islamic republic.
Coach Carlos Queiroz concedes Iran now face one of the biggest challenges in their World Cup history, but maintains they can "make the impossible possible".
'Universe Cup final'
"If the game against Morocco was the World Cup final for us, the game against Spain will be the Universe Cup final," said the former Real Madrid coach.
"It was not a miracle that we won. What can happen once in a while is a group of people, when they are united, can create super stories and super things.
"Our attitude is to try and make the impossible possible."
Yet keeping the Spanish armada at bay to claim the point that would boost hopes of qualifying for the last 16 looks a tall order.
Iran have never beaten a European side at a World Cup – their only previous victory was a 2-1 win over the United States in France in 1998.
Despite the frustration of conceding an 88th-minute equaliser to Ronaldo following two goals from Diego Costa and a stunning strike from Nacho, Isco believes Spain's resolve remains intact.
"We had a setback but we stuck together and got on with the job," he said.
"We saw that in the first match. We never gave up, even after conceding a goal in the fourth minute. That shows what this team is all about. We'll never stop fighting."
With inputs from agencies
Highlights
FT! Spain beat Iran 1-0!
FT! Spain beat Iran 1-0!

Peep peeep peeeeeep! Spain have won their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a Diego Costa goal. La Furia Roja are unbeaten in their last 22 matches (W15-D7-L0), the longest active unbeaten run in international football. Feel sad for Iran though who were simply brilliant to keep Spain at bay for close to an hour. After conceding, they stepped up going forward and got the ball into the back of the net only for VAR to rule it out for offside. Team Melli continued to probe but couldn't get that elusive goal. The result now makes for an interesting final round of fixtures with Spain and Portugal joint-top with four points followed by Iran with three points. Morocco's journey, sadly, comes to an end.
81` Iran 0-1 Spain
Iran nearly get their equaliser! Amiri nutmegs Pique on the left and puts in a cross towards the back post. Mehdi Taremi charges forward and gets above Alba but his thumping header is just a foot above the goal. De Gea was completely beaten.
62` Saeid Ezatolahi's puts the ball in the back of the net for Iran but it is ruled out for an offside!
Iran win a free-kick which is flicked on towards goal by an Iranian player only to hit Ezatolahi. He squeezes the ball past De Gea into goal to send the stadium into a loud cheer. The Iranian bench races on to the pitch but wait! Hold on! The referee is checking with the VAR for an offside. Oh dear. Ezatolahi indeed was offside when the ball took a touch off his teammate.
Diego Costa scores!
We finally have a breakthrough! Costa gets the ball just inside the box and turns to have a go at goal even as two Iranian defenders close in on him. One of them looks to clear the ball away but it rebounds off Costa past Beiranvand into the bottom corner. Spain with a deserved lead.
Iran's line-up:
Iran striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, isn't in the starting line-up today following an injury against Morocco.
Iran: Beiranvand, Haji Safi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Ramin, Ezatolahi, Omid, Amiri, Karim, Mehdi, Sardar.
Here's Spain's line-up:
Nacho, who scored Spain's third against Portugal, starts on the bench. Dani Carvajal starts at right-back. Lucas Vasquez starts ahead of Koke.
Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Iniesta; Silva; Isco, Vazquez, Costa.
01:48 (IST)
01:44 (IST)
Best World Cup ever?
01:44 (IST)
This how Group B stacks up
Spain top Group B ahead of Portugal due to their fair play record. Iran need to win against Portugal to qualify to the knockout stages. However, if they draw, they would hope that Morocco would beat Spain by a two-goal margin to help Team Melli qualify on goal difference.
01:39 (IST)
FT! Iran 0-1 Spain
VAR will consistently remain one of the major talking points of this tournament. Gotta say I'm not a huge fan. At least not in the way the system is currently used. That said, it makes little sense to ignore easily available and accessible technology to eliminate basic errors from the game. Tough one, this.
Spain hold on to close this one out. Maybe now the vuvuzelas will stop. One can only dream. Iran, despite their love of the dastardly noise-makers, were pretty decent today. Qualification from this group remains open. Expect Team Melli to give it a real go against Portugal. Whether they can handle Cristiano Ronaldo's beast mode, though, is another question. Goodnight from Kazan. Next up for its France vs Peru on Yekaterinburg tomorrow. Until then.
01:38 (IST)
FT! Iran 0-1 Spain
01:34 (IST)
Re: That comical somersault throw-in attempt
01:30 (IST)
Spain lost to Switzerland in 2010 before going on a six-match winning run
01:29 (IST)
FT! Spain beat Iran 1-0!
Peep peeep peeeeeep! Spain have won their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a Diego Costa goal. La Furia Roja are unbeaten in their last 22 matches (W15-D7-L0), the longest active unbeaten run in international football. Feel sad for Iran though who were simply brilliant to keep Spain at bay for close to an hour. After conceding, they stepped up going forward and got the ball into the back of the net only for VAR to rule it out for offside. Team Melli continued to probe but couldn't get that elusive goal. The result now makes for an interesting final round of fixtures with Spain and Portugal joint-top with four points followed by Iran with three points. Morocco's journey, sadly, comes to an end.
01:25 (IST)
90+3` Iran 0-1 Spain
Iran win a throw-in on the left of the Spanish box. Mohammadi tries to somersault the ball into the Spanish half but fails comically. He then decides to take it short to his teammate who crosses the ball in. De Gea punches it away.
01:21 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
90+1` Iran 0-1 Spain
Omid booked for a push on Rodrigo. A bit harsh from the referee there.
01:20 (IST)
90` Iran 0-1 Spain
Four minutes added on at the end of the 90. Still time for Team Melli to grab an equaliser.
01:18 (IST)
88` Iran 0-1 Spain
Spain also make their final change. Rodrigo replaces the game's only goalscorer Diego Costa.
01:16 (IST)
85` Iran 0-1 Spain
Third and final change for Iran as Amiri is replaced by the Sweden-born Saman Ghoddos.
01:13 (IST)
81` Iran 0-1 Spain
Iran nearly get their equaliser! Amiri nutmegs Pique on the left and puts in a cross towards the back post. Mehdi Taremi charges forward and gets above Alba but his thumping header is just a foot above the goal. De Gea was completely beaten.
01:10 (IST)
79` Iran 0-1 Spain
Fernando Hierro makes his second change as Marco Asensio comes on for Real Madrid teammate Lucas Vasquez.
01:09 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
77` Iran 0-1 Spain
Vahid Amiri booked for a foul on Carvajal.
01:08 (IST)
76` Iran 0-1 Spain
Isco takes it but can't clear the wall.
01:06 (IST)
75` Iran 0-1 Spain
Free-kick in a promising position fro Spain. Vasquez is scythed down by an Iranian defender. Silva and Isco standing over it.
01:05 (IST)
74` Iran 0-1 Spain
Second change for Iran as Alireza Jahanbaksh comes on for Karim.
01:03 (IST)
70` Iran 0-1 Spain
Spain make a change as Koke comes on for Iniesta.
01:03 (IST)
69` Iran 0-0 Spain
Iran make a change as Haji Safi can't continue any further. He's replaced by Milad Mohammadi. Isco rolls his corner along the goalline towards Iniesta who cuts it back for Ramos. The Spanish captain shoots but is blocked by Iranian bodies. There is a goalmouth scramble as Pique, Costa, Beiranvand all jostle for the ball beneath the Iranian defender. The Spanish are appealing for a handball but the referee gives the free-kick the other way.
00:59 (IST)
67` Iran 0-1 Spain
Iniesta rides a challenge and gets to the byline. He cuts it back hoping Costa or Silva are there to turn it in but it is put behind for a corner.
00:55 (IST)
62` Saeid Ezatolahi's puts the ball in the back of the net for Iran but it is ruled out for an offside!
Iran win a free-kick which is flicked on towards goal by an Iranian player only to hit Ezatolahi. He squeezes the ball past De Gea into goal to send the stadium into a loud cheer. The Iranian bench races on to the pitch but wait! Hold on! The referee is checking with the VAR for an offside. Oh dear. Ezatolahi indeed was offside when the ball took a touch off his teammate.
00:50 (IST)
59` Iran 0-1 Spain
After conceding, Iran are starting to push men forward. It almost pays off as Iniesta is dispossessed off the ball. Iran counter and Vahid Amiri rises highest to get on the end of a cross from the right but his header bounces just wide.
00:46 (IST)
GOAL !
Diego Costa scores!
We finally have a breakthrough! Costa gets the ball just inside the box and turns to have a go at goal even as two Iranian defenders close in on him. One of them looks to clear the ball away but it rebounds off Costa past Beiranvand into the bottom corner. Spain with a deserved lead.
00:44 (IST)
52` Iran 0-0 Spain
GOOOAAAALlllll?! Nope. Side netting from Karim.
00:42 (IST)
49` Iran 0-0 Spain
What a stunning save from Beiranvand to deny Busquets! The Barca man looks to curl the ball into the top corner from outside the box but Beiranvand with a one-handed save. His job is not done as the ball loops up with Vasquez looking to poke it in but Beiranvand does well to palm the ball away and he ends up injuring himself.
00:39 (IST)
48` Iran 0-0 Spain
Spain win their first corner of the half. Isco swings it in and Busquets heads it towards goal only to be denied by an Iranian defender with an outstretched leg.
00:35 (IST)
Can Spain finally get past the Iranian defence?
A good omen for Spain.They have won each of their last four World Cup matches when they have been drawing 0-0 at half time, all by a 1-0 scoreline.
The second half is underway
00:27 (IST)
HT. Iran 0-0 Spain
Iran defending well and in numbers. You will not be shocked to know that Spain have had over 70 percent of the ball. But so far Alireza Beiranvand's goal has remained well protected. The lanky 25-year-old's body language reminds me of our lanky young custodian, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Iran still very much in this one. Let's hope it's not resolved through Costa's gamesmanship or Ramos's fist.
00:25 (IST)
Halftime stats!
Spain have enjoyed a whopping 71% possession and have completed 399 passes to Iran's 98.
00:23 (IST)
HT. Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: Hats off to the Iranians. Throughout the half, their fans have been immense, the goalkeeper resolute, defenders dogged, midfielders diligent and attackers enterprising. A textbook lesson in how to hold off a better-fancied team. Perhaps there aren't as many fireworks for neutral fans, but for armchair tacticians such as yours truly, this is an intriguing contest.
00:22 (IST)
HT. Iran 0-0 Spain
Goalless at halftime in Kazan. Spain have had the majority of possession but for all their intricate passing, they have no goals to show. Credit to the Iranian defence who have repelled wave after wave of Spanish attacks. In Beiranvand, Team Melli have a commanding goalkeeper and he has played extremely well today.
00:18 (IST)
45` Iran 0-0 Spain
David Silva nearly finds the opener! He gets the ball just inside the box and shoots first time only for his shot to be deflected behind by the outstretched leg of Pouralinganji.
00:14 (IST)
42` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: If the Spanish free kicks had been half as precise as the lofted cross-field balls they keep playing out to the wing, they would be at least three goals up. They've had an awful lot of set pieces. The tournament has had an awful lot of set pieces.
00:13 (IST)
41` Iran 0-0 Spain
Isco fizzes in a low cross towards Silva in the box. He is surrounded by Iranian defenders who block his shot.
00:12 (IST)
39` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: Diego Costa in an altercation. Surprise, surprise.
00:11 (IST)
39` Iran 0-0 Spain
Diego Costa gonna Diego Costa. Beiranvand catches a long ball chased down by Costa. As he walks away, he steps on Beiranand's toes and the keeper goes down in pain. The Iranian players are up in arms but the referee only has a chat with Costa. No cards flashed.
00:09 (IST)
36` Iran 0-0 Spain
Trouble for Iran as Haji Safi collides with his teammate during an Iranian corner and goes down in the D clutching the back of his leg. Medics are on and he's helped off the pitch.
00:06 (IST)
34` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: This is getting a bit monotonous. I know it's difficult when the defence is packed so tight, but I'd like to see Spain take some shots from range just for the heck of it. You never know, it might pay off. Something different is surely necessary.
00:05 (IST)
32` Iran 0-0 Spain
A whole lot of passing from Spain without any end product. Iran then hoof the ball away. Busquets plays it back to De Gea who restarts Spain's passing moves.
00:01 (IST)
29` Iran 0-0 Spain
Spain with a short corner routine. Iniesta crosses which is flicked on to the back post by an Iranian defender. Pique heads it back towards the Iranian penalty and David Silva of all people to hook it into goal. It goes behind. Beiranvand not pleased with his defenders.
23:59 (IST)
28` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: Why does Costa look so subdued in this game? This isn't the snarling scrapper we saw against Portugal. The centre-backs seem to have done their homework and are covering him well. I don't envy their task one bit-he really is a handful over ninety minutes.
23:57 (IST)
25` Iran 0-0 Spain
23:57 (IST)
23` Iran 0-0 Spain
Costa is fouled outside the box to the left. Silva hits it straight to Beiranvand.
23:55 (IST)
22` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: The Spanish support at this game doesn't seem as raucous as others I've seen. Could a moment of magic rouse them? Tactically, this game looks like a nailbiter. The defenders will have to maintain concentration, and so will this fan. In a contest of fine margins, I expect tiny lapses to be the difference.
23:54 (IST)
21` Iran 0-0 Spain
Spain get a free-kick 30-35 yards out and Sergio Ramos fancies his chances. The wall does it's job as it deflects Ramos' free-kick into the grateful hands of Beiranvand.
23:52 (IST)
20` Iran 0-0 Spain
It has been all Spain tonight. The Iberians boast 77% possession and have completed 201 passes compared to Iran's 45.
23:51 (IST)
19` Iran 0-0 Spain
Arnav: This is starting to get more engaging as Spain settle into their rhythm. We've seen lots of this in this tournament-less fancied team defending deep and tight against a heavyweight. Spain have the talent to pick them apart, but the pace and intensity will have to improve.
23:50 (IST)
18` Iran 0-0 Spain
David Silva tries his luck from distance but Majid Hosseini gets his body in the way of the shot.