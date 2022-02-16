Iran has 'only days' left to accept deal on nuclear progamme, warns France
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement
Paris: Iran has days left to accept a deal on its nuclear programme at talks in Vienna, France said on Wednesday, warning that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement.
"It is not a question of weeks, it is a question of days," said French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
"They (Iran) have a very clear choice, either they unleash a serious crisis in the next days... or they accept an agreement that respects the interests of all the parties," he told the Senate.
