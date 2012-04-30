As it happened: CSK vs KKR at Chennai

KKR 140-5 after 19.4 overs

YK Pathan c du Plessis b Ashwin 12 (11b, 0x4, 0x6)

Well, KKR may have lost Pathan's wicket with three balls to spare, but they finish it off with Das at the crease. He picks his spot before the delivery is bowled and finds the gap he was looking for. KKR win their first encounter against CSK this season with two balls to spare. They bowled well and their skipper, who is in supreme form, did well to lead from the front and keep them going- leaving little for the rest of the batsmen to do.

WICKET! KKR 124-4 after 18.1 overs

Gautam Gambhir lbw b Bravo 63 (52b 6x4 1x6)

No boundaries in the last couple of overs and to add misery to that, Gambhir loses his wicket. Bravo bowls a fuller delivery, Gambhir takes the bait and misses and that's it. The captain is walking back to the pitch after another solid innings.

WICKET! KKR 112-3 after 16.1 overs

Manoj Tiwary c Mahesh b Morkel 13 (13b 1x4 0x6)

Tiwary flicks a quick delivery off his pad, looking to pierce a short field on the leg side. But all he manages is giving it straight to Mahesh. Will KKR tumble now or see this off?

KKR 103-2 after 15 overs

Gambhir 58, Tiwary 5

Gambhir is certainly making the most of his opportunity to lead from the front. The south-paw drives past covers for a boundary before pulling away carelessly for another four. He looks in a hurry and why not...KKR need the runs.

WICKET! KKR 84-2 after 12.3 overs

Jacques Kallis c Dhoni b Bravo 26 (31b 1x4 1x6)

Kallis needed no invitation to come down the track and drive, but the ball doesn't oblige. It takes and edge and Dhoni takes it comfortably behind the wickets.

KKR 82-1 after 12 overs

Kallis 26, Gambhir 44

There is a lack of boundaries even in this innings but KKR have wickets in hand and can start with the big-hitting come the 15th over. Kallis comes down the track to score a boundary over mid-off, but apart from that it has mainly been running between the wickets.

KKR 62-1 after 9 overs

Kallis 16, Gambhir 36

Gambhir looks set for another good innings. He charges down the track and hoists one over mid-wicket for six before whipping one through the gap at point. Kallis has provided good support on the other end and this is reminiscent of the exact partnership they had in the match before this.

KKR 37-1 after 6 overs

Kallis 10, Gambhir 18

Gambhir and Kallis get rid of the early blues after McCullum's wicket. Gambhir has cut away a boundary which was nearly an inside edge onto the stumps and Kallis has swept a huge six over square-leg. If it goes on this way, then the run chase should be over earlier than expected.

WICKET! KKR 14-1 after 2.5 overs

Brendon McCullum c Jakati b Ashwin 2 (8b, 0x4, 0x6)

McCullum's frustration was boiling with Ashwin certainly getting the better of him in the third over. He finally gives in to the temptation and goes for a big hit but only manages to poke it to mid-off.

KKR come out to bat

CSK 139-5 after 20 overs

Dhoni 34, Morkel 13

CSK could have done much better, but lets give the bowlers credit rather than criticise the batsmen. Just one boundary in the last three overs as Dhoni trudges off to regroup his team.

WICKET! CSK 118-5 after 18 overs

Ravindra Jadeja c Das b Narine 9 (13b, 0x4, 0x6)

Dhoni has broken the boundary jinx with a clobbered four past point. But the run-rate is still excruciatingly slow. Jadeja goes for a maximum...the ball goes miles in the air before Das takes it.

CSK 98-4 after 15 overs

Dhoni 12, Jadeja 4

Chennai bat pretty deep and all-rounder Jadeja comes out to partner Dhoni after Raina's wicket. Still no boundaries to talk about and the run-rate of just 4.60 in the last five overs is something that will worry CSK.

WICKET! CSK 88-4 after 13 overs

Suresh Raina c Pathan b Kallis 44 (34b, 4x4, 1x6)

Greed gets the better of Raina. He wastes a well-built innings with a needless slog towards mid-on. It wasn't timed well and Pathan makes no mistake in taking it.

CSK 74-3 after 12 overs

Raina 42, Dhoni 6

Dhoni and Raina working hard between the wickets. There hasn't been a boundary since the last three overs, but with these two at the crease, you can expect some action soon.

WICKET! CSK 74-3 after 10.1 overs

Dwayne Bravo c Iqbal Abdulla b Kallis 12 (12b, 0x4, 1x6)

Bravo goes for an over ambitious slog and messes up his body balance, stance and approach. It was never a delivery to hit and he gets caught in the deep. On the other end, Raina is cruising. He now has 2000 runs in the IPL.

CSK 60-2 after 8 overs

Raina 29, Bravo 9

Raina looks in great touch. He has played three exquisite shots—a sweep past square-leg, a drive past the covers and a glance towards fine-leg for three boundaries. Bravo has kick-started his innings with a calmly executed six over mid-wicket.

WICKET! CSK 32-2 after 4.5 overs

Michael Hussey run out 18 (19b 2x4 0x6)

There you go! The run-out bug bites Hussey. He goes for an unnecessary run and Brett Lee does some Tom Cruise-esque stunts to run him out. Great fielding and very bad communication between the batsmen.

CSK 26-1 after 4 overs

Hussey 13, Raina 9

The first four of CSK's innings comes as Hussey wraps one away towards the squre-leg region. In the very next over, Raina stands back and slaps a good length delivery over long-off for six.

WICKET! CSK 5-1 after 1.4 overs

F du Plessis c McCullum b Lee 3 (4b 0x4 0x6)

Brett Lee bowls a good length delivery which Du Plessis tries to pull away towards the on-side. But he gets an inside edge and it's taken by McCullum. The umpires went upstairs for that decision but the wicket-keeper was very confident.

CSK 4-0 after 1 over

Du Plessis 3, Hussey 1

An Australian and a South African opening the batting for CSK. It has been a tight over from Abdulla. A risky run from Du Plessis in the middle of it, but otherwise CSK look patient.

Chennai have won the toss and will bat first

Chennai Super Kings: S Badrinath, Faf du Plessis, Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Albie Morkel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shadab Jakati, Yo Mahesh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Laxmi Shukla, Jacques Kallis, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Rajat Bhatia, Debabrata Das, Sunil Narine, Brett Lee, Iqbal Abdulla

