You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports/Ipl News

Images: Chennai Super Kings eliminate Mumbai‎ Indians from IPL

Sports/Ipl hidden Feb 20, 2019 19:40:38 IST

 

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (L) and his teammates celebrate their victory against Mumbai Indians. AFP

 

Chennai Super Kings bowler Dwayne Bravo (L) has a conversation with Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard after taking his wicket. AFP

 

Chennai Super Kings bowler Albie Morkel (second from left) celebrates the dimissal of Mumbai Indians Dinesh Karthik (right) with his team mates. AFP

 

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni plays a shot during the IPL Twenty20 playoff between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.AFP

 

Chennai Super Kings Albie Morkel celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during a IPL 5 playoff match. PTI

 

 

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 19:40:38 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores