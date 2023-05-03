IPL 2023: 'The SKY that we knew is back', Twitterati all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after 23-ball 50 vs PBKS
Suryakumar had been out of form with the bat not long back, but now seems to be finding his feet slowly back into the game, with two fifties in his last three matches.
Suryakumar Yadav scored a 23-ball fifty in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, helping MI clinch the win with six wickets to spare.
MI were set a target of 215 by PBKS, and Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan forged a 116-run stand for the third wicket to take the five-time champions home.
Twitterati were full of praise for SKY’s knock. Here are a few reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav in the last 4 innings in IPL 2023:
– 57(26)
– 23(12)
– 55(29)
– 66(31)
The backbone of Mumbai batting. pic.twitter.com/LIY8eJUVwo
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 3, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav in the last 2 matches:
55 (29) in a 213 run chase.
66 (31) in a 215 run chase.
– Two masterclass knocks from Sky in a high run chases. He's well and truly back! pic.twitter.com/hOfxjLDPNp
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav is showing his authority at biggest run chase, no doubt why he is the currently world's best T20 batsman. Carry on Surya dada . pic.twitter.com/o1VsVJC34g
— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 3, 2023
player#OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/igtBwtCBVU
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023
The Sky that we knew is back.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 3, 2023
This is what @mipaltan brand of cricket is all about. What a commendable victory✌️Pocket Dynamo Ishan and SKY were outstanding as always. The finishing touch given by Tim and Tilak.. Very very proud of this bunch #OneFamily #MIvPBKS #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/DD1iGP6J9M
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 3, 2023
