Suryakumar Yadav scored a 23-ball fifty in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, helping MI clinch the win with six wickets to spare.

Suryakumar had been out of form with the bat not long back, but now seems to be finding his feet slowly back into the game, with two fifties in his last three matches.

MI were set a target of 215 by PBKS, and Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan forged a 116-run stand for the third wicket to take the five-time champions home.

Twitterati were full of praise for SKY’s knock. Here are a few reactions:

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 4 innings in IPL 2023: – 57(26)

– 23(12)

– 55(29)

– 66(31) The backbone of Mumbai batting. pic.twitter.com/LIY8eJUVwo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 3, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in the last 2 matches: 55 (29) in a 213 run chase.

66 (31) in a 215 run chase. – Two masterclass knocks from Sky in a high run chases. He's well and truly back! pic.twitter.com/hOfxjLDPNp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is showing his authority at biggest run chase, no doubt why he is the currently world's best T20 batsman. Carry on Surya dada . pic.twitter.com/o1VsVJC34g — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 3, 2023

The Sky that we knew is back. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 3, 2023