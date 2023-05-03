Sports

IPL 2023: 'The SKY that we knew is back', Twitterati all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after 23-ball 50 vs PBKS

Suryakumar had been out of form with the bat not long back, but now seems to be finding his feet slowly back into the game, with two fifties in his last three matches.

FirstCricket Staff May 03, 2023 23:34:54 IST
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring his fifty against PBKS. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 23-ball fifty in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, helping MI clinch the win with six wickets to spare.

MI were set a target of 215 by PBKS, and Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan forged a 116-run stand for the third wicket to take the five-time champions home.

Twitterati were full of praise for SKY’s knock. Here are a few reactions:

