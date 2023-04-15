Delhi Capitals David Warner has already scored 209 runs in just four matches in IPL 2023 but those runs have come at a strike rate of 114.84. While his strike rate has become a concern for the team, former India pacer S Sreesanth has backed the senior Australia cricketer to do well with the bat and silence his critics.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show, Sreesanth said, “The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He’s a typical Aussie, who’s always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I’ve enjoyed bowling to him as he’s been one of the toughest batters to bowl to.”

Warner will have the opportunity to return to his usual self when DC take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. RCB have lost their last two matches but have former captain Virat Kohli in top form.

RCB vs DC: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming

Kohli’s batting with positive intent this season is a positive for the franchise. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes it will boost RCB’s chances of finishing in the top four in IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show, Sunil Gavaskar said, “This year RCB’s claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat.”

