Shubman Gill’s knock of and Gujarat Titans batters’ collective performance overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s heroic knock 92(50) as Gujarat Titans stood victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in IPL 2023 campaign opener at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill fired all the cylinders right from the very first ball. Even though Saha lost his wicket in the last ball of the fourth over, he had already achieved the task he was asked to do.

His knock of 25(16) laid the groundwork for the 179-run chase. Gill adopted a similar appraoch to Gaikward. Irrespective of what was happening on the other end, he continued to play aggressively.

While Gill was dismissed in the 15th over, leaving GT at 138/4, it was eventually Rahul Tewatia (14*) and Rashid Khan (10*) who completed the chase with four balls to spare.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to GT beating CSK in the IPL season-opener.

The very first match of #IPL2023 and a stellar performance put in by @gujarat_titans! 🙌🏻🔥 Special mention to @Ruutu1331 @ShubmanGill for performing exceptionally well & @msdhoni for always proving why he's the boss! 🙌🏻#GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/d0PJT3QWLB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 31, 2023

And @gujarat_titans get to the upper hand, it looks like it's early days for this @ChennaiIPL and I still believe we might have just watched the best 2 teams for this Year in @IPL! #GTvsCSK #iplopeningceremony #IPL2023 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 31, 2023

3-0. CSK is yet to beat Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni yet to get one past protégé Hardik Pandya. #IPL2023 #GTvCSK — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 31, 2023

Inexperienced pace attack a big concern for #CSK. Good win for GT #IPL2023 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 31, 2023

Fantastic play by @Ruutu1331, @ShubmanGill and @rashidkhan_19 in the opening game. Congratulations to @gujarat_titans on the win. The tone is set for an exciting tournament. #IPL2023 #GTvCSK — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 31, 2023

With inputs from ANI