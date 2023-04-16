IPL 2023: Boult claims catch to dismiss Saha after three players converge for ball during GT vs RR; Watch
Saha was batting on 4 when he was dismissed by Boult. Boult had bowled a full length ball on middle and leg stump, Saha went for the whip over square leg, but played it early and skied it over the pitch.
Dramatic scenes unfolded during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, as Wriddhiman Saha was caught and bowled by Trent Boult, even after three other RR fielders collided and failed to seal the catch.
Saha was batting on 4 when he was dismissed by Boult. Boult had bowled a full length ball on middle and leg stump, Saha went for the whip over square leg, but played it early and skied it over the pitch.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Samson ran forward from the stumps, Hetmyer rushed in from square leg and Dhruv Jurel came in from point, but none of them managed to catch the ball. Samson even got his gloves to it, and collided with Hetmyer, but Boult was aware of the situation and completed the catch, reaching for it at knee height.
3⃣ players converge for the catch 😎
4⃣th player takes it 👏
🎥 Safe to say that was one eventful way to scalp the first wicket from @rajasthanroyals!
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/MwfpztoIZf
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
At the time of writing this report, GT were 77/2 from 8.3 overs, with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya batting.
also read
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders face uphill battle against in-form Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders are up against unbeaten Gujarat Titans in the first game of Sunday's IPL 2023 doubleheader.
DC vs GT, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals face stiff challenge against Gujarat Titans
The Delhi Capitals, led by Australia’s David Warner, suffered a 50-run defeat at the hands of LSG, and a couple of major concerns for DC are a poor bench strength and a lack of good Indian pacers.
DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL match on TV and online
Check out all the streaming and telecast details with regaards to the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.