IPL 2023: Boult claims catch to dismiss Saha after three players converge for ball during GT vs RR; Watch

FirstCricket Staff April 16, 2023 20:28:08 IST
Trent Boult completed a spectacular catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics

Dramatic scenes unfolded during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, as Wriddhiman Saha was caught and bowled by Trent Boult, even after three other RR fielders collided and failed to seal the catch.

Saha was batting on 4 when he was dismissed by Boult. Boult had bowled a full length ball on middle and leg stump, Saha went for the whip over square leg, but played it early and skied it over the pitch.

Samson ran forward from the stumps, Hetmyer rushed in from square leg and Dhruv Jurel came in from point, but none of them managed to catch the ball. Samson even got his gloves to it, and collided with Hetmyer, but Boult was aware of the situation and completed the catch, reaching for it at knee height.

At the time of writing this report, GT were 77/2 from 8.3 overs, with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya batting.

 

