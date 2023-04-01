Sports

IPL 2023: Arijit Singh bows down to touch MS Dhoni's feet during opening ceremony; gesture wins the internet

As Dhoni and Hardik Pandya came for the photo session, Arijit came forward to touch the feet of the CSK captain.

FP Trending April 01, 2023 17:17:13 IST
Singer Arijit Singh performs at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad. Image credit: Screengrab from JioCinema

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started, bringing a new dose of entertainment for cricket lovers for almost two months. The league kickstarted with a grand event on Friday, 31 March 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad where cricket and glamour came together. From singer Arijit Singh gracing the stage with his soulful voice to wonderful performances by  Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna, fans had a memorable evening ahead of the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. As the lavish event was underway, a heartwarming moment was also captured between Arijit Singh and former India wicket-keeper and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Arijit Singh, who seems to be an avid fan of MS Dhoni, was seen bowing down to touch the player’s feet in a gesture of respect and humility during the opening ceremony. The singer is known for his down-to-earth personality and humble nature, and  this was yet again witnessed at last evening’s ceremony. His gesture won the hearts of fans who took to social media and lauded him.

The entire episode took place at the end of the ceremony when the captains of both teams scheduled to play that day were called on stage. As Dhoni and Hardik Pandya came for the photo session, Arijit came forward to touch the feet of the CSK captain. The gesture not only displayed the singer’s humility but was also a strong proof of the respect that Dhoni has earned over time.

Social media followers, while reacting to the post, shared heartwarming comments. A user wrote, “Arijit singh is one of the most down to earth celebrities in India”, while another one wrote, “Dhoni mania never ending. Thala aala re.”

“Such a humble person this is,” a third user commented. 

Arijit Singh’s performance at the IPL opening ceremony 

Arijit Singh who was the first performer at the league’s opening ceremony on Friday treated the audience with some of his biggest hits like ‘Kesariya,’ ‘Deva Deva,’ ‘Pathaan’, ‘Dance Da Bhooth,’ ‘Tere Pyaar Mein,’ and ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar.’


While fans got carried away by Arijit’s soulful performance, he was joined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna who got the crowd on its feet with their powerful performances.

s for the game, despite CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s best efforts, the Chennai-based franchise lost the fixture to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

 

