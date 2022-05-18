De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off just 70 deliveries to propel LSG to a commanding 210/0 after skipper KL Rahul opted to bat against KKR

Quinton de Kock fired a warning to the bowling units of Gujarat Titans and other top sides in contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs after smashing a 59-ball ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Lucknow Super Giants's (LSG) final league game of the season.

The South African keeper-batter, who came over to debutants LSG from five-time champions Mumbai Indians this season, brought up only his second hundred in the IPL in the process, having smashed a 51-ball 108 not out for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

De Kock entered this game on the back of a couple of low scores, and was dropped by Abhijeet Tomar off Umesh Yadav's bowling while batting on 12. The South African, though, would make the Knight Riders pay dearly for that mistake as he would go on to add another 128 runs to finish unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls — which surely will go down as one of the best in the history of the league.

De Kock was ably supported by skipper KL Rahul, who earlier became the first Indian to score 500-plus runs for five consecutive seasons and finished unbeaten on 68 off 51 deliveries. The two were going toe-to-toe in the first half of the innings before de Kock teed off and completely bossed the second half.

LSG, as a result, posted a commanding 210/0 after opting to bat — producing the highest-ever opening partnership in the process.

Here we take a look at some of the top reactions to De Kock's masterclass on Twitter:

What a classic, in Brendon McCullum's last game as KKR coach, a keeper in Quinton de Kock hits an unbeaten 140*#RandomConnections #IPL2022 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 18, 2022

I think this is what being "in the zone" is. #QuintondeKock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 18, 2022

As much as I'm mesmerized by this QdK whirlwind knock, the inner MI fan hurts a bit more. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/PY2tFah4XP — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 18, 2022

Quinton de Kock❤️ After the 12 months he's had I'm glad he's finding some form and showing some real joy and emotion in his batting again. — Shaun (@Shaun_Analytics) May 18, 2022

This is breathtaking hitting from Quinton de Kock. So much power, so much range. Feel he's never *quite* delivered on his potential in T20 - will be interesting to see if the shift to white ball only just takes him to the next tier. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) May 18, 2022

Highest opening stand in IPL history this 👏👏👏 Quinton de Kock on fire 🔥🔥🔥#IPL2022 #KKRvsLSG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 18, 2022

