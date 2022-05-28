Rajasthan Royals' opener Buttler was on song against the Royal Challengers Bangalore after he notched up fourth ton of the season, equalling Virat Kohli's record who had achieved the feat in 2016.

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler was on song against the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad on Friday after he notched up fourth ton of the season, equalling Virat Kohli's record who had achieved the feat in 2016 edition.

After captain Sanju Samson won the toss, the Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl and their pace battery, especially Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy, responded perfectly. The two bowlers scalped three wickets apiece as RR restricted RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar continued his sublime form and backed up his ton against the LSG in the Eliminator with a fine fifty against Bangalore.

However, the highlight of the game was a batting masterclass from Buttler who dominated from the word go. The right-handed batsman was at his belligerent best as he smashed boundaries with ease and put up a 61-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket.

Well done to Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy and the excellent Jos Butler. Congrats to @rajasthanroyals on getting to the final of #TATAIPL2022 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 27, 2022

Cricket 2022 is yet to be released but the first cheat code is here: Jos Buttler. #RRvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Yp0kqhi019 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022

It doesn’t get any better than that @josbuttler !! #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

Tell me Jos Buttler is having a good season without telling me he’s having a good season. “Jos the Boss is not enough. We need new adjectives.” — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 27, 2022

Seriously though, Jos Buttler is the best T20 batsman in the world. By a long, long way. What a knock today, and what a season! Well played..#RRvRCB #IPL2022 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) May 27, 2022

Jos Buttler 4 hundreds in an IPL season. What a machine! Huge congrats Rajasthan, been a treat watching your team this season. Go well in the final. RCBians it wasn’t to be. But this IPL has been a fun ride, and we’ll go again next year. ♥️ #RRvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 27, 2022

While Jaiswal was eventually undone for a 13-ball 21 , Buttler continued with his form and smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park. He remained unbeaten at 106 in 60 deliveries, a knock that included six maximums and 10 fours. RR won by 7 wickets and will now face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

