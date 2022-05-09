Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) guided Kolkata to 165 for nine, a total their bowlers defended by bowling out the opposition for 113 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned his best Twenty20 figures of 5-10 but his team went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 52 runs in the IPL on Monday.

Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) guided Kolkata to 165 for nine, a total their bowlers defended by bowling out the opposition for 113 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins took three wickets in one over to return figures of 3-22 to help Kolkata move from eighth to seventh in the 10-team table and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Five-time champions Mumbai, who were winless for eight matches this season before getting two wins, have already bowed out of final-four contention.

Venkatesh gave Kolkata a brisk start as they reached 64-1 in the first six overs after being put into bat first.

Venkatesh smashed four sixes in his 24-ball knock but fell short of his fifty after being caught at covers in his attempt to go big again.

Rana took on the opposition bowlers in a 26-ball 43 and Kolkata looked like getting past 190 before Bumrah came roaring back in his second over.

Bumrah, who had picked up just five wickets in the previous 10 matches, struck twice and followed that with a triple-wicket maiden in his third over.

He sent back the big-hitting West Indian big-hitter Andre Russell for nine and had Rana caught behind.

He took three wickets in four balls but Tim Southee averted a hat-trick.

Rinku Singh hit an unbeaten 23 and denied Bumrah a sixth wicket in the 20th over, playing out five dot balls before taking a single on the final delivery.

In reply, Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma for two, caught behind off Southee as Kolkata successfully reviewed the call in their favour after the on-field umpire denied the appeal.

Russell struck twice with his pace bowling, but Ishan Kishan attempted to revive the chase with his 43-ball 51.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took down Tim David for 13 and Cummins struck three times including removing Kishan and Daniel Sams in one over to turn the tide in Kolkata's favour.

Kolkata wrapped up the Mumbai innings in 17.3 overs with three run outs including Kieron Pollard for 15.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram