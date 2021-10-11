Dhoni, who retired from international cricket, still remains a favourite of many across the globe. It was Dhoni’s vintage knock that brought back smiles on the faces of CSK supporters after the skipper scored the match-winning boundary off Tom Curran.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has sealed a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final. The big moment happened on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium after they thrashed Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier.

As CSK made history by qualifying for their 9th IPL final, a heart-warming moment was captured on camera when MS Dhoni decided to give a signed ball to a young kid who was seen passionately supporting the team throughout the match.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket, still remains a favourite of many across the globe. It was Dhoni’s vintage knock that brought back smiles on the faces of CSK supporters after the skipper scored the match-winning boundary off Tom Curran.

As the match ended, the camera panned to a young CSK fan who was unable to stop her tears after watching Dhoni finished it off in style. Post the match, as cricketers walked back to the pavilion, Dhoni signed the match ball and gifted it to the teary-eyed CSK fan by making it a memorable evening for her.

Happy for #CSK but #DC ka bde matches ka yehi rehta hai pic.twitter.com/5rqvz1sGSW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

In the video, Dhoni can be seen pointing up to a young girl who was crying after CSK won the match. He then throws the ball up in the air for the little kid to catch it.

Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

As the video went viral, fans and supporters flooded social media with celebratory tweets and memes. Many lauded Dhoni for his sweet gesture towards the young fan, while others called the little girl lucky.

Talking about the match, CSK needed 13 runs to win in the last over when the 40-year-old star cricketer acknowledged his lean patch and outlined his strategy very well in the qualifier. He then turned the clock back by hitting a 6-ball 18 not out against Delhi Capitals to ensure CSK make it to the final.