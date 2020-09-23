IPL 2020: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live stream online

Here’s how you can watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI match live on your smartphone, PC or TV.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be playing against each other today.

A Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians clash is not something any cricket fan would want to miss. So if you are working from home for the duration of this IPL, and have a DTH connection with the necessary Star Sports channels, you are sorted. However, if that’s not the case, or you simply wish to leverage the power of the internet and stream the matches to the device of your choice, we are here to tell you exactly how to do that. So here’s how you can catch the matches irrespective of whether you are stuck at work or on the road.

How to watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI live stream on your smartphone or tablet

Star India is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020. They also have the digital rights for live streaming of the matches. To watch the matches on your smartphone or tablet, you simply need to download the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device. Unlike previous years, you cannot watch the matches free on the platform with a 5 minutes delay, and you will need to subscribe to the service. Thankfully, it doesn’t cost a bomb.

You have two plan options there - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The good news is you don’t need to subscribe to the more expensive Premium plan if sports is all you are interested in. The Premium tier does have a Rs 299 monthly plan, but mind you, the tournament will go on for close to two months, and it will cost you Rs 598 if you take that route. So it would be wiser to opt for the VIP plan instead that costs just Rs 399 for the entire year. In addition to cricket, you will also get access to other sports, local language movies, TV series etc.

Once you have the app installed, just fire it up before the game time and you are good to go. The Disney+ Hotstar app also supports casting, if you have a Chromecast plugged into your TV. That brings us to our next option.

How to watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI live stream on Android TV or Chromecast

If you do not have a DTH connection but have an Android TV or a Google Chromecast, you can still watch the match live on your big screen. All you need to do is start the Disney+ Hotstar app on your smartphone or tablet, select the live match stream and then tap on the casting icon on top, choose your Chromecast or Android TV and cast it. Just make sure that your phone/tablet and Chromecast/TV are on the same Wi-Fi network.

If you have an Android TV or an Android-based (AOSP) TV, you can directly install the Hotstar app on the TV and access the match stream from there. Either ways, you can have your phone free for other stuff.

How to watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI live stream on non-Android Smart TV

If you have smart TVs from Samsung or LG that run Tizen or WebOS respectively, worry not! You have the Disney+ Hotstar app for those platforms too. Again, install the app on the TV and select the live match stream, and you are good to go.

If your smart TV has a Linux based OS like in case of Philips smart TVs (Saphi OS) or some of the older Panasonic, Vu or LG models, the Hotstar app isn’t available for those platforms. So what you can do is, mirror your phone/tablet screen on the TV using Miracast that most smart TVs support. Look for the screen mirroring option on the TV and your phone/tablet and sync the two. The instructions and nomenclature may vary slightly from device to device, but nothing you cannot figure out on your own with a bit of help from Google.

The catch here is you cannot use your phone for anything else if you want an uninterrupted transmission of the match. Alternatively, you can start the internet browser on the TV (if it has one) and go to Hotstar.com, login to your account and start watching. This may not work on all TVs though. A much better alternative for a far better overall experience is to invest in a video streamer.

How to watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI live stream on Amazon Fire TV Stick or Android Streamers

So if you are stuck with a TV that does not have a Disney+ Hotstar app, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to opt for an Amazon Fire TV Stick or one of the Android Streamers like Mi TV Stick or Mi Box 4K. You can simply download the app on these devices, login to your account and watch the matches live. And this investment wouldn’t be limited just for watching IPL 2020. These streaming devices not only support most of the popular OTT platforms but also offer a far better UI and viewing experience when consuming content.

How to watch IPL 2020: KKR vs MI live stream on a Laptop/PC

If you are stuck on your PC or laptop, simply visit Hotstar.com, login to your account and enjoy the match. I am assuming you are good at multitasking. Also, if you do not want to invest in a video streamer, you can connect your laptop to the TV using an HDMI cable to enjoy the match on a big screen. Extend your desktop and let the match play on your TV while you continue your work on the laptop screen

There you go. Do what suits you best and enjoy IPL 2020.