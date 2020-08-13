IPL 2020: 'Evergreen' MS Dhoni can go on and play in his 40s, says Shane Watson

The CSK side will again be led by 39-year-old Dhoni and while there has been a lot of speculation around his future, his CSK teammate Shane Watson feels that their captain has a lot of cricket left in him.

Having won the Indian Premier League three times in the past, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go in as one of the favourites in the upcoming IPL season.

Chennai suffered heartbreak last season when they lost to Mumbai Indians narrowly by just one run in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When asked if Dhoni still has an international future, Watson called the former Indian captain an "evergreen cricketer" who "still loves playing". He added that he would like to see Dhoni continue playing for the IPL side as well as in the international arena.

"He is an evergreen cricketer and it feels like he just doesn't age. Look, with the kind of skills he has and the hard yards he puts in, MS can go on and play into his 40s," Watson told The Times of India.

Watson also praised Dhoni for maintaining his body well and added that the way Dhoni is able to run consistently and showcase his skills behind the stumps is just incredible.

The Australian batsman, who has been playing under Dhoni's captaincy since 2018 and has been a vital cog for the franchise, also said that he is a "big fan" of the Indian cricketer.

The Aussie cricketer recalled the close final of 2019 which saw the Super Kings lose the title to Mumbai Indians and said that they would look to carry forward the positives from that campaign and hit the refresh button. With the IPL shifted to the UAE, Watson feels that CSK spinners would be able to "capitalise" on the slower pitches there.

The 2020 IPL will see Dhoni return to the field after more than a year. After India's exit from the World Cup, Dhoni has not played any cricket and was not included in the BCCI's central contract list.