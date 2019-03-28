IPL 2019: Yusuf Pathan hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates for dinner on wedding anniversary

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Yusuf Pathan celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday with wife Afreen Khan. The cricketer treated SRH teammates and staff members to dinner to mark the occasion.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the 36-year-old sportsman shared an image with his wife in which he wrote: “Happy anniversary, my love.”

Yusuf's teammates from Sunrisers Hyderabad also took to social media to share pictures and thank him for the dinner.

Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai .Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/osrsNDvqlU — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 27, 2019

Hyderabad lost the IPL 2018 final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium. Yusuf accumulated 260 runs in 15 matches at an average of 28.88. Yusuf made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Dhaka in 2008.

According to Indian Express, SRH have, so far, played only one game this season of IPL, which they lost to KKR in the final over at Eden Gardens. For the next match, they will take on Rajasthan Royals in a game on Friday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.